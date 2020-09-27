Marchers in Roxbury demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Taylor was killed inside her Louisville, Ky., apartment in March, when police executed a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation. On Wednesday, a grand jury in Kentucky declined to bring charges in her death. Of the three officers who entered the apartment, only one was criminally charged — with wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into another apartment.

About 200 marchers gathered peacefully under cloudy skies in Nubian Square Sunday afternoon, most wearing black and many carrying signs bearing names of people killed by police, as they demanded justice for Breonna Taylor and others like her.

In Nubian Square on Sunday, Virtue Kofa, 19, of Hyde Park, said she heard about the grand jury’s decision Wednesday. By that night, Kofa and other organizers decided to put together a march.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Kofa said. “I don’t think a lot of us were surprised. But it’s so disheartening.”

Kofa and other organizers said they want to see the criminal court system eventually replaced with robust community services and restorative justice — but it was still painful for them to see the option of criminal charges taken away in Taylor’s case.

The march was not just about Taylor’s case, but about other Black women and other marginalized groups — trans women, non-binary people, others across the gender spectrum — who are not safe under current systems, said organizer Doba Wade, 22 of Cambridge.

“Until abolition of those system is reached, we will continue to see this, and we will continue to be out in these streets,” Wade said.

Since Wednesday, activists in Boston have hosted demonstrations demanding justice for Taylor. About 75 people gathered for a vigil in Franklin Park Wednesday evening, and more than a thousand marched peacefully Friday night from Nubian Square to City Hall. On Saturday, two demonstrations in Ramsay Park and Nubian Square converged, with a few hundred protesters marching to Town Field in Dorchester, while a third demonstration took place on Boston Common.

Governor Charlie Baker activated the Massachusetts National Guard on Thursday to assist communities that need help maintaining public safety during “large-scale events,” according to a copy of his order.

There were no guardsmen or police visible in Nubian Square Sunday.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Friday asked protesters to demonstrate peacefully over the weekend.

“People are deeply upset, but we cannot turn to violence to express our pain,” Walsh said during a City Hall news conference. The mayor said that for many Black people and people of color, the grand jury’s decision has brought “a lifetime of painful experiences to the surface.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.