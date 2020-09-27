New England news in brief

The University of Massachusetts Amherst on Friday became the latest area institution to report a coronavirus outbreak, announcing that 13 students tested positive for the illness last week. The students, who live off campus, are known to have socialized together, and several attended a party with one another, according to the statement. A letter sent to UMass Amherst students said additional positive cases could be reported in the coming days as health officials work to identify close contacts. University officials said in an e-mail to the Globe Sunday that they were unable to provide further details on the party that the students attended. Students who live on campus or who attend campus for in-person classes are required to be tested for the coronavirus twice a week, according to university policy . Undergraduates in the area who do not attend classes on campus are encouraged, but not required, to be tested twice a week as well, and graduate students attending online classes are asked to seek weekly tests. Health officials are notifying those who came in close contact with the students so they can perform COVID-19 tests and place them in quarantine, officials said. Several colleges and universities in New England have reported coronavirus outbreaks in recent weeks, including Boston College, the University of Rhode Island, and Merrimack College.

Dorchester

Advertisement

Male victim fatally shot

A male victim was fatally shot in the Savin Hill section of Dorchester early Sunday morning, Boston police said in a statement. Officers responded to 16 Hubbardston Road at 1:17 a.m. for a radio call of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a police SUV was parked in the driveway at 16 Hubbardston Road. On the front steps of the three-decker, remnants of police tape were wrapped around the bottom of the bannister. An empty evidence bag lay in the middle of the street. The shooting remains under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 617-343-4470. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463.

Advertisement

Stoughton

Man killed in hit-and-run

A man in his 20s was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Stoughton, an official said. The man was struck by a vehicle at about 1:50 a.m. while he was riding a moped or motorized scooter on Route 139 near the Route 24 interchange, David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office, said in a brief telephone interview. The man, who will be identified once his family is notified of his death, was pronounced dead at the scene, Traub said. No arrests had been made as of 9:20 a.m. An autopsy is expected to be conducted by the medical examiner, he said. The State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and Crime Scene Services responded to the accident, he said. The crash remains under investigation by Stoughton police, State Police, and the Norfolk district attorney’s office, Traub said.

Braintree

Residents vote to build new middle school

Braintree residents took to the polls Saturday and voted to build a new middle school, officials said. Voters overwhelmingly supported the proposal to build a new South Middle School, with 74.61 percent of ballots cast in favor of the project, according to the town’s unofficial special election results. Braintree Mayor Charles C. Kokoros, called the vote “a historic victory” for the town in a statement Saturday. “Our residents have rallied together over the past eight months and with this vote have shown a commitment in the future of our children and community as a whole,” Kokoros said. Officials are hoping to open the new school, which will be the first in town in 50 years, in 2023. The town will have to borrow $86.5 million for the project. Voters also approved measures to spend $5 million to replace the roofs at its elementary schools, $1.5 million to conduct a feasibility study on the redevelopment of Braintree High School, and $1 million for safety improvements in the schools.

Advertisement

Tewksbury

Man arrested for armed bank robbery after crashing motorcycle on I-495

Police arrested a 25-year-old man who crashed his motorcycle on Interstate 495 North after allegedly robbing a Tewksbury bank while armed with a gun on Friday, officials said in a statement. Officials said the suspect, later identified as Caio Costa of Methuen, walked into the Salem Five Bank at 2171 Main St. with a handgun and demanded cash from the tellers shortly before 6 p.m. He then fled the bank on a motorcycle, leading police on a high-speed chase. Police eventually called off the pursuit when the motorcycle reached speeds of 130 miles per hour on I-495, but received a report of a crash near the boundary of Andover and Lawrence a short time later, officials said. The suspect escaped the crash scene on foot, but officers recovered both his motorcycle and helmet with the help of Lawrence officials and State Police. On Sunday, police found the suspect’s home and tracked him to a hotel in Salem, N.H. New Hampshire State Police and a SWAT team took Costa into custody. Costa is being charged as a fugitive from justice in New Hampshire, and faces pending charges for his involvement in multiple robberies in the Tewksbury area, police said. An extradition process will bring him back to Massachusetts. The robberies remain under investigation.