Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Cambridge, taken to Massachusetts General Hospital

A Winthrop woman and a Boston man were hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car in a Cambridge intersection Sunday evening, State Police said.

Police responded to 911 calls reporting the crash at 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Monsignor O’Brien Highway and Edwin H. Land Boulevard, near the Museum of Science.

The woman, 27, and man, 34, were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, according to State Police.