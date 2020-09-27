Republicans expect vote on Amy Coney Barrett before election

Roy Blunt, Republican senator from Missouri, echoed that sentiment on “Meet the Press” on NBC.

“If all goes well, the certainly a vote on the floor some time before the election,” said Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, on “Face the Nation” on CBS.

Republicans said Sunday that they may bring a vote to the full Senate on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court before Nov. 3.

He said that the confirmation process “needs to take all the time it needs to take.”

And he added that “I think we’re likely to get this done some time in the month of October,” he said. He also said that “I’m eager to vote for her.”

President Trump nominated Barrett on Saturday to fill the seat held by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.

The quick moves on confirming Barrett would frustrate and infuriate Democrats, who have called for a Senate vote to be held after the election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation. Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12, and Graham said he hoped to have Barrett’s nomination out of the committee by Oct. 26, the Associated Press reported.



