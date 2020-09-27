Bookstores are there for you. Be there for them

Thank you for highlighting the book industry — authors, publishers, and bookstores, and how they and the books they provide are helping us get through the coronavirus pandemic (“How the book industry is weathering the COVID-19 storm,” Arts, Sept. 20). To ensure that our local independent bookstores are still with us post-pandemic, readers should know that they can find a list of New England bookstores online at newenglandbooks.org. If readers are looking for gifts or do not know what to read next, booksellers are happy to make recommendations. Many bookstores also have free e-newsletters listing author events and new books. If you can’t get to a bookstore, staff are mailing books and doing curbside pickup. As winter approaches, there is nothing better than an evening spent with a good book from a local bookstore.

Jackie Miller