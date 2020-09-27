Don’t count out the algorithims

PhD candidates Bryan Schonfeld and Sam Winter-Levy describe an attempt (“Algorithms may never really figure us out,” Ideas, Sept. 20), using machine learning, to predict various outcomes for families that gave birth around 2000. They report: “Even the best performing prediction models were only marginally better than random guesses.”

From this poor outcome, they then infer that “we should doubt that ‘big data’ can ever perfectly predict human behavior.” They go on to state: “Human behavior is inherently unpredictable.”

However, the fact that those predictions were not accurate does not imply they never will be. If one had observed the Wright brothers’ flight of 852 feet on Dec. 17, 1903, one might have said that flying will never be more than puddle-jumping. And yet today we can fly to Europe, in comfort, at over 500 miles an hour.