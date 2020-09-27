Remembering Hillary Clinton’s call for women’s rights

Most women will probably agree with M.J. Andersen that 25 years after the Beijing Conference on Women’s Rights “we still have a long way to go" (“On the rights of women,” Books, Sept. 20). Today, even rights like abortion could be dependent on the outcome of the next election. But for me, reading Andersen’s article took me back to China 25 years ago on the day when Hillary Clinton came to speak at the conference. We had to be up early to find seats in the hall where she would be, in the small town outside of Beijing where the unofficial part of the conference for large women’s groups was being held. The excitement in the hall was high as we squeezed into our seats and then rose as Hillary arrived and was introduced. She told us of visiting women’s rights groups around the world, and her voice rose steadily until she reached her major statement: “Women’s rights are human rights!” The hall broke into cheers, banners were unfurled from the balconies, and all stood up to applaud. Women there from around the world were realizing that history was being made. And as Andersen would surely agree: It’s time to pick up the tasks we women have to carry out if Hillary’s words and our cheers are to make our rights real.

Sayre P. Sheldon