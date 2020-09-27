Smaller lawns are a lot easier

Re “Towns to offer workshops on quiet, zero-emission lawn care" (Metro, Sept. 20): In Malden, we tend to have small lawns that may be easier to take care of than those in wealthier towns like Lexington or Wellesley. These small lawns make it easier to use lower-emission ways of managing them, with either a battery-powered mower or a reel mower. Not only are we spared the noise of a gas mower, but it’s better exercise and much better for the environment. My lawn may not always be perfect, but the worthwhile trade-off is a little exercise and cleaner air. And if all else fails, we can always get a goat.

Edwin Andrews