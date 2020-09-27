Adding to their legend, Falcons squander 16-point, fourth-quarter lead to Chicago

A week ago, Atlanta became a national laughingstock after failing to pounce on an onside kick, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to finish off their comeback from a 39-24 deficit to win 40-39 on a field goal as time expired. This one, which got the Bears to 3-0 for the first time since 2013, could finally spell the end for sixth-year coach Dan Quinn, whose team is 0-3 after two straight losing seasons since their 28-3 Super Bowl collapse to the Patriots.

This time, it was Foles who guided the improbable comeback after taking over for Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter. The former Super Bowl MVP had two apparent touchdown passes overturned by official reviews — and still managed to pull out the victory.

Foles threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham to make it 26-16 with 6:24 remaining. The Falcons still appeared in good shape after the Bears failed on a 2-point attempt, but Chicago got the ball back via the second of three straight Atlanta three-and-outs and moved quickly down the field. Foles connected with Allen Robinson on a short pass that turned into a 37-yard touchdown when Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson both missed tackles, allowing the receiver to scoot down the sideline.

After a final three-and-out, Foles connected with Anthony Miller for a 28-yard touchdown with 2 minutes remaining. The Falcons still had a shot, but Matt Ryan was intercepted by Tashaun Gipson to seal it.

Titans 31, Vikings 30 — In Minneapolis, Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of the game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that was his third from 50-plus and completed a comeback begun by Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill. Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for the Titans, 3-0 for the first time since 2008 despite trailing for most of the game. Tannehill passed for 321 yards, guiding the Titans on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for the sixth time in 16 games since becoming the starter. Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a score for the Vikings, who are 0-3 for the first time since 2013. Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, but had two more interceptions, and has already matched his 2019 interception total with six.

Eagles 23, Bengals 23 (ot) — Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation, Carson Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute, but neither Cincinnati nor host Philadelphia could break the deadlock in overtime for a win. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime, but a false start on Matt Pryor led the Eagles (0-2-1) to punt and take the tie. Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick, calmly picked apart the secondary in the second half, completing 31 of 44 for 312 yards. Wentz tossed two more interceptions, his third straight game with multiple picks, but drove the Eagles 75 yards in the final three minutes.

Steelers 28, Texans 21 — James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as host Pittsburgh (3-0) rallied past winless Houston, which managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as the NFL’s 31st-ranked run defense wore down. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns in his franchise-record 221st appearance. Rookie running back Anthony McFarland Jr. added 42 yards rushing in his NFL debut. Deshaun Watson finished 19 of 27 for 264 yards and two scores for the Texans, but threw into double coverage for a fourth-quarter interception that helped finish off an early 11-point lead and was sacked five times.

Browns 34, Washington 20 — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Browns (2-1) moved over .500 for the first time since 2014 by beating Washington (1-2), which turned the ball over five times and lost rookie defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury in the second quarter. Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns' defense intercepted Dwayne Haskins three times and forced two fumbles. Garrett’s strip sack and recovery midway through the fourth effectively sealed Cleveland’s win. Mayfield’s 3-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Harrison Bryant with 11:14 left helped the Browns shake off a horrid third quarter, when Washington scored two TDs to take the lead. Chubb then scored on a 20-yard run with 8:40 left; he finished with 108 yards on 19 carries.

49ers 36, Giants 9 — Playing for the second straight week in East Rutherford, N.J., backup Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead San Francisco (2-1) past the error-prone and winless Giants, who were routed despite the 49ers being without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. Jerick McKinnon, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jeff Wilson scored on runs, more than enough as New York, playing its first full game without running back Saquon Barkley, committed three turnovers and collected just 13 first downs. Mullens (25 for 36, 343 yards) led San Francisco to scores on seven of its first eight possessions.