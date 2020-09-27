Cardinals top Brewers, but both clinch final playoff spots

Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson (4-4) surrendered a triple to Bader and a walk to Tyler O’Neill to start the third inning before departing with a blister on his left index finger. Anderson opened the season on the injured list with a blister on the same finger and did not make his debut until Aug. 3.

Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the host St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee, and the Brewers also earned a playoff spot Sunday via help on the West Coast moments later.

St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed after the visiting Padres beat San Francisco, 5-4.

Milwaukee, which joins Houston as the first teams to qualify for the playoffs with a losing record, visit the top-seeded Dodgers for a three-game series that also starts Wednesday. The Astros lost, 8-4, at the Rangers to finish under .500.

Soto makes a little history

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto became the National League’s youngest batting champion, Trea Turner hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs, and Washington closed out the season with a 15-5 win at home over the Mets. Soto walked and singled before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the third inning, elevating his average to .351 and sealing the NL lead in the category. The 21-year-old Soto surpassed Brooklyn’s Pete Reiser for the youngest ever to take a batting crown. Reiser was 22 when he ended the 1941 season hitting a league-leading .343. Soto held off Atlanta teammates Freddie Freeman (.341) and Marcell Ozuna (.338) and also finished 2020 with the major league-lead in on-base percentage (.490) and slugging percentage (.695).

Blue Jays will face Rays

The Blue Jays will play the AL East-champion Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the postseason after losing to the Baltimore, 7-5, in Buffalo, N.Y. Renato Núñez reached base three times in his return after missing three games with a sore knee and Cedric Mullins hit two triples for the Orioles. The Orioles denied Toronto (32-28) a chance to finish second in the AL East and instead relegated the Blue Jays to the eighth and final seed in the AL playoffs. Toronto will open a three-game series in Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The Rays eliminated the Phillies from the playoff race with a 5-0 win at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Indians to host Yankees in wild card

Carlos Santana had four RBIs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as the Indians rallied at home for an 8-6 win over the Pirates. And with the win, Cleveland got home-field advantage for their AL wild-card series against the Yankees. The White Sox lost, 10-8, to the Cubs, bumping the Indians into second place in the AL Central and fourth in the AL … Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for the Diamondbacks in his ninth and final start this season, an 11-3 decision win over the Rockies in Phoenix. Bumgarner (1-4), a former World Series MVP for San Francisco, left the Giants as a free agent for a five-year, $85 million contract … Playing the final game of his 14-year career with the Royals, Alex Gordon struck out in the top of the first inning of Kansas City’s 3-1 win over Detroit, and then took his spot in left field to begin the second. He was then pulled and trotted off, hugging teammates and a Tigers opponent, and waving to his family watching in a private box at Kauffman Stadium.

A’s clinch second seed in AL

Mark Canha drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics rallied at home for a 6-2 win over the Mariners 6-2. Oakland’s victory, coupled with Minnesota’s 5-3 loss to Cincinnati, gave the AL West champion A’s the No. 2 seed in the American League playoffs. Oakland will host the White Sox in a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Chicago’s loss was their seventh in eight games as it went from first in the AL Central to the seventh seed for their first playoff appearance since 2008.

Marlins finish with winning season

The Miami Marlins ended a streak of 10 straight losing seasons, beating the Yankees, 5-0, in New York, behind a home run and three RBIs from rookie Jazz Chisholm. New York’s DJ LeMahieu had two hits to finish with a .364 batting average and became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both the American and National Leagues. He won the NL batting title with a .348 average for Colorado in 2016. Miami (31-29) finished third in the NL East and earned the NL’s sixth seed and will visit the Cubs in the first round. The Marlins lost outfielder Starling Marté and righthander José Ureña to injuries early. Marte left with a bruised left ear after being hit by a Clarke Schmidt fastball in the second inning. Ureña was hit on the right hand by a liner in the third.

Long-lost Angels fire GM Eppler

The Los Angeles Angels fired general manager Billy Eppler after the long-struggling franchise finished its fifth consecutive losing season under his watch with a 5-0 loss to the NL West champion Dodgers. Eppler was under contract for one more year in an extension he signed in July, but team president John Carpino said the franchise will seek new baseball leadership after missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year. The Angels couldn’t make the eight-team AL playoff field, finishing 26-34 with a star-studded roster including three-time AL MVP Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols, and Shohei Ohtani. Eppler’s Angels went 332-376 (.469) under three managers with a rotating cast of supporting players around Trout and Pujols. They’ve endured five straight losing seasons for the first time since 1977, and their winning percentage over the past two seasons is the Halos' worst two-year run since 1992-93.











