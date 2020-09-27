Celtics' run comes to a close with Game 6 loss to Heat

But this time the Celtics could not complete it, could not give themselves one more chance, could not find a way to the NBA Finals. The Heat used a powerhouse 21-6 fourth-quarter run to storm to a 125-113 win and a 4-2 series victory. Miami will face the Lakers for the NBA title beginning Wednesday night.

Over a span of about seven minutes, an eight-point deficit was flipped into a six-point Boston lead with nine minutes left in the game, and the hope and momentum on Boston’s side was palpable.

For a moment, it looked like the Celtics would once again find some elimination game magic and flip the pressure in these Eastern Conference finals squarely on the reeling Heat.

Bam Adebayo had a masterful game for the Heat, with 32 points and 14 rebounds. Miami made 56.3 percent of its shots and 48.1 percent of its 3-pointers. Jaylen Brown had 26 points, and Jayson Tatum 24 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds for Boston. Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart added 20 points each.

Observations from the game:

▪ Heat center Bam Adebayo shouldered the blame for his team’s Game 5 loss, but he certainly was not at any fault in this one. After the Celtics pushed in front by six, Adebayo sparked Miami’s fourth-quarter rally. With Grant Williams on the bench, Adebayo went right at Celtics center Daniel Theis on four consecutive plays. It resulted in a dunk, an assist, a three-point play and another shooting foul, which was Theis’s sixth, as the Heat moved back in front by two.

The Celtics were helpless to stop the Heat's Bam Adebayo, who finished with game highs of 32 points and 14 rebounds.

▪ Grant Williams checked in with the Celtics trailing 82-74 to give Boston a more switchable defensive lineup as the Heat had begun to hurt Boston with their penetration. He did not attempt a shot during his 7-minute, 15-second stint, but the Celtics' defense suddenly became impenetrable. Boston went on a 22-8 run with Williams on the floor, as the openings the Heat were finding were suddenly nonexistent. But after he checked out, the momentum shifted back in Miami’s favor.

▪ Andre Iguodala, who is just a 20 percent 3-point shooter, started the game by going 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. That was an unlucky result for the Celtics, but their defense was also all but begging him to take these shots. He never had a defender anywhere near his airspace, and he made Boston pay. His back-to-back 3s late in the third quarter stretched Miami’s lead to 82-74.

▪ Gordon Hayward, playing in his fourth game since returning from an ankle sprain, just never appeared comfortable in this one. He finished with 12 points thanks to a couple of late, mostly meaningless baskets, but added just 1 rebound and 2 assists. He missed one wide-open third-quarter layup.

▪ With 8:05 left in the first quarter Walker picked up his second foul. Coach Brad Stevens generally does not react to early foul trouble, and he didn’t in this case. And while Walker avoided quickly picking up his third foul, the Heat attacked him several times afterward and it was clear that the level of resistance he was providing dipped a bit.

▪ Walker eventually did pick up that third foul on a rough end to the half for the Celtics. Boston had the ball trailing by a point with 10 seconds left when Hayward threw a bad pass, igniting a Miami fast break. Tatum defended Jimmy Butler’s layup attempt well, but Walker fouled Goran Dragic on the putback attempt with just 0.7 seconds left.

▪ The Heat started 0 for 4 from beyond the 3-point line but then connected on five in a row. But the Celtics stayed in the game thanks for their own scorching shooting from beyond the arc, making 11 of 23 in the first half, four by Smart.

▪ It was another rough shooting start for Tatum, who opened the game by missing seven shots in a row. The difference in this game was that he snapped out of his funk in the second quarter, when he made 5 of 8 shots and scored 12 points. Tatum had a complete first half, with 12 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

▪ Boston’s backup center rotation remained in flux. Enes Kanter got the first two shots and did what he does well, grabbing some key offensive rebounds. But Miami once again exploited him in pick-and-roll actions. When Theis picked up his third foul with three minutes left in the half, Stevens turned to Rob Williams, who is much more of a deterrent at the rim and had a mostly clean close to the half. The Celtics held an 8-0 edge in first-half second-chance points.

▪ The Celtics had little trouble with Miami’s zone defense in the first half. They attacked with strong drives and also found openings near the foul line and for corner 3-pointers. It seemed like enough to force Miami into more man-to-man sets.

▪ The Celtics trailed, 68-67, with 9:11 left in the third when Walker picked up his fourth foul and had to go to the bench. When he returned about five minutes later, Miami’s lead had swelled to eight. But Walker helped ignite a quick comeback when he drilled a side-step 3 that sparked a 7-0 run.

▪ The Celtics had a scare in the opening minute of the fourth quarter when Brown had a steal, coasted in for a dunk and took a hard, awkward landing on his left leg after it appeared he was clipped by Butler. But Brown stayed in the game and even had another steal and fast-break basket just minutes later.

Jaylen Brown injured his foot early in the fourth quarter, but was able to finish the game.

▪ The Celtics tried to make a final push by going to their “best five” lineup trailing 109-102 with 4:31 left. But they tried to erase the deficit with one hit, firing up one 3-pointer after another.

