Despite winning the finale, Red Sox stagger across the finish line of a COVID-shortened season in last place

On a day overshadowed by the news manager Ron Roenicke would not be returning in 2021, the Red Sox closed out their COVID-19 shortened season by scoring a 9-1 victory over the postseason-bound Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Sunday in Atlanta.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta improved to 2-0 with a 6.89 ERA after he went five innings and scattered four hits while allowing one run and recording five strikeouts. Pivetta’s only blemish in his final outing of 2020 was a solo homer he surrendered to Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna in the bottom of the first inning.
The Sox (24-36), however, responded by getting homers from Jackie Bradley Jr.., who highlighted a three-hit afternoon with his seventh homer of the season on a solo shot in the fourth; Xander Bogaerts, who belted his 11th of the season in the fifth inning; J.D. Martinez, who hit his seventh of the season on a two-run shot that sparked a five-run outburst in the seventh inning; and Jonathan Arauz, who recorded the first homer of his major league career on a solo shot in the ninth.
Earlier in the day, Roenicke was informed by chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom his duties were no longer needed.
“The tough part [of the day] was talking to Chaim this morning, and letting me know their decision,” said Roenicke, who spoke haltingly as he held back his emotions during a Zoom postgame conference call. “Getting to the ballpark, I wanted people to know — players and staff to know before it came out publicly. So that part was difficult. The game was fine. It was still concentrating on what I had to do.
“Afterward was a little tough in the clubhouse,” he added. “Some guys spoke and so that was a little tough, a little emotional.”
It was possibly the last game Bradley, who made a web gem catch on the warning track and finished one triple shy of the cycle, would play in a Red Sox uniform. He’s now a free agent. Emotions were certainly there.
Oh, and it was the last game of the season, one the Sox won to take the series from the playoff-bound Braves.
Bradley left his imprint, reminding Sox fans just what makes him arguably the best defensive center fielder to ever put on a Sox uniform. In the bottom of the fourth, Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies drove what looked like a double over the head of Bradley. He glided back to the warning track, contorted his body, and made a leaping snag, while jumping into the wall.
In the bottom half of that frame with the game tied, 1-1, Bradley hit a solo home run against Braves' Will Smith.
Bradley was 3 for 6 on the day with a double, a home run, and a single to end the season slashing .283./.364/.450 with an .814 OPS, his highest mark of his career.
The Sox took a 2-1 lead into the fifth and Bogaerts added to that total with a solo shot of his own off reliever Darren O’Day. That homer tied him with Rafael Devers for the most on the team this year (11). The Sox piled on with a five-run seventh, including a Martinez opposite-field poke to right for 2 RBIs. Arauz hit his first big league homer to right in the ninth and Mike Kickham closed the game with a 1-2-3 inning.
Then the finality of it all kicked in.
Closing Day was officially closed. In a season scarred by COVID-19 concerns, the Sox suffered their fair share of battle wounds. They finished the season, 24-36, finishing in the basement of the American League East. Despite having won two World Series championships since 2012, the Sox also have four fifth-place finishes in that span.
They’re either hot or cold. Bloom has preached sustainable success.
“If you’re not [successful], and especially, the way the year unfolded, you’re not happy,” Bloom said. “It’s no fun to lose. Even though it was only 60 games, it felt like a lot longer than that. I think that probably goes without saying.”
