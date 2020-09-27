Game 60: Red Sox at Braves lineups and notes

The Red Sox won 8-2 on Saturday night behind another strong performance from Tanner Houck and four RBIs from Christian Vazquez.

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (1-0, 9.28 ERA)

BRAVES (35-24): TBA

Pitching: RHP Bryse Wilson (1-0, 4.26 ERA)

Time: 3:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Wilson: Xander Bogaerts 1-1, J.D. Martinez 0-0

Braves vs. Pivetta: Ronald Acuña Jr. 3-17, Ozzie Albies 3-20, Travis d’Arnaud 3-4, Adam Duvall 1-5, Tyler Flowers 2-10, Freddie Freeman 9-27, Adeiny Hechavarría 1-1, Ender Inciarte 11-24, Nick Markakis 6-26, Marcell Ozuna 3-15, Austin Riley 2-7, Dansby Swanson 6-22

Stat of the day: Pivetta is 4-2 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 career starts against the Braves.

Notes: The Braves' Freddie Freeman (.343) enters the day three points behind the Nationals' Juan Soto (.346) for the NL batting title ... Wilson made a relief appearance against the Red Sox on Sept. 3, 2018, and it didn’t go well. He gave up three runs, two hits and three walks in one inning. Christian Vazquez raised his batting average to a career high .283 after Saturday’s three-hit performance.