Gustavo Bou’s goal helps push Revolution past D.C. United

Bou finished a feed from Cristian Penilla as the Revolution (5-3-6, 21 points), who play host to Nashville SC Saturday, moved into fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Gustavo Bou has not lost his flair for the dramatic. Bou’s 86th-minute goal opened the scoring as the Revolution took a 2-0 victory over D.C. United Sunday night, their second win in succession at Audi Field.

Adam Buksa, iced the result with a 90th-minute score, chipping goalkeeper Bill Hamid off another Penilla assist.

The Revolution have a 2-0-1 record at Audi Field since the arrival of sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena last season, after failing to win a road game over D.C. (2-7-5, 11 points) from 2013-18.

The Revolution lost midfielder Matt Polster to a first-half injury. Polster, attempting a slide tackle, appeared to have been kicked in the head by Yordi Reyna’s trailing foot. Reyna played the ball out, and referee Alex Chilowicz stopped play, D.C. and Revolution trainers attending Polster, along with Arena. After nearly five minutes, Polster walked to the locker room with assistance, replaced by Tommy McNamara.

McNamara helped set up the opening goal, finding Penilla on the right wing. Penilla then squared to Bou, who took a touch just inside the penalty area, and fired under Frederic Brillant. Bou, who converted four goals from the 86th minute after joining the Revolution for the final 14 games last season, tallied for the fifth time this year.

