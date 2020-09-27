Countdown to Kickoff: Patriots and Cam Newton meet the Raiders Sunday at 1 p.m.

12:28 p.m.:

12:25 p.m.: A few stats to keep in mind heading into this afternoon’s game:

• Cam Newton needs 1 yard rushing to move past Randall Cunningham into second place in NFL history for QB rush yards.

• Newton has rushed for multiple touchdowns in each of the first two games this season. The Patriots single-season record for consecutive games with two-plus rushing touchdowns is three by Horace Ivory (1978) and Curtis Martin (1995). The most recent instances of multiple rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games came from Pittsburgh RB James Conner (3) and former L.A. Rams RB Todd Gurley (3) in 2018.

• No NFL QB has rushed for multiple touchdowns in three consecutive games. The NFL record for most multiple-rush TD games overall in a single season by a QB is three by five players, including Cam Newton in 2011.

• Newton has 26 rushing attempts so far in 2020 (15 vs. Miami and 11 at Seattle) and is on pace for 208 rushing attempts. The NFL record for most rushing attempts by an NFL quarterback is 176 in 2019 by Lamar Jackson. Cam Newton’s highest was 139 rushing attempts in 2017.

12:15 p.m.: For the Raiders, tight end Darren Waller (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (hip) are active.

12:01 p.m.: Something we haven’t talked about yet is losing David Andrews to the hand injury for the next (at least) three weeks. I’m a well-known Andrews’ apologist, but even his biggest critic has to agree that this one is a toughie. The Patriots recalled James Ferentz from the practice squad, and he’s expected to get the bulk of the work. He’s not awful, but he’s no Andrews. On and off the field, Andrews is a giant for this franchise. From a practical, game-planning perspective, it’s something that bears watching. If I’m Jon Gruden, I attack New England straight up the gut this week and try and get pressure on the middle of that line. Ferentz will get help from Mason and Thuney, but having him sidelined is a big loss going forward.

12:00 p.m.: Newton and his production team have their hype video for Week 3.

11:55 a.m.:

11:50 a.m.: I’ve seen this game as anywhere between a 5- and a 6.5-point spread over the course of the week, and I think that when it comes to those totals, the Patriots are going to cover. The Raiders have been fun to watch and more than a little competitive, but I think they’ll take their first L this afternoon for a few reasons, not the least of which is the fact that when West Coast teams come East to play a one o’clock game, it almost always ends badly for them. But to get back to my original point -- the Patriots win and cover. I’d also just barely take the over, which is set at 47 (according to our pals at Odds Shark). I’ll get you a final score prediction shortly.

11:40 a.m.: Ben has arrived:

11:38 a.m.: The Patriots' list of inactives is out. Here’s who will be sitting and what it means:

Running back James White: White, who was out last week following the tragic death of his father in a car crash, did not practice this week. There are a few possibilities when it comes to who might get some extra work in White’s absence, the feeling here is — like last week — Rex Burkhead will get some more reps.

Offensive tackle Korey Cunningham: Inactive for the third consecutive week. He wasn’t on the injury report this week, so we’ll assume that it’s a personnel question. I’m still not sold on their tackle depth, but they have played pretty well at the position for the first two weeks of the season.

Defensive back Myles Bryant: Another healthy scratch:

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham: A third straight inactive for the young signal-caller. Brian Hoyer will serve as the backup to Cam Newton.

Tight end Dalton Keene: He was on and off the injury report because of a neck issue last week, but he’s going to miss his third straight game to start the season after not being on the injury report this past week.

Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings: Not on the injury report all week, it appears that the rookie is a healthy scratch.

11:22 a.m.:

11:18 a.m.: Trying to stress just how important this game really is for New England: it’s certainly a winnable contest, and in a season where you have a diminished margin for error when compared to past years, a September victory is always an important thing. But the fact the Patriots are starting a rough stretch after this week really underscores the importance of coming out of this game with a W: the next six weeks, New England is at KC, home vs. Denver, bye, home vs. SF, at Buffalo and at the New York Jets. Games against the two teams that were in the Super Bowl last year and a road game against the team that will be their toughest competition in the AFC East. (Not for nothing, but after that, there are games against the Ravens and Texans, a pair of playoff teams that beat them last year.) The very definition of a rough road ahead. Tucking a win away today would provide a nice bounce heading into the toughest stretch of the season.

11:00 a.m.: Welcome to Week 3 of the Patriots' 2020 season. After splitting the first two games, New England will be angling to start 2-1 when it faces the Raiders.

It might not be as nearly as compelling as some other Patriots-Raiders games over the years, but there’s still an awful lot at stake for both franchises. New England is looking to keep pace with the rest of the AFC leaders. (And come away with a win in a winnable game before the start of a very rough portion of the schedule.) As for the Las Vegas Raiders — that will always be strange — they’re looking to move to 3-0 on the season.

We’ll have all the usual pregame updates — inactive analysis (just after 11:30), weather updates, the latest betting news, and everything you need to know coming out of Foxborough. First? It’s a pregame reading list:

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.