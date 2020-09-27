Ron Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager in 2021.

Roenicke will manage the Red Sox for the final game of the 2020 season, with the Red Sox carrying a 23-36 record into their contest against the Atlanta Braves. The 63-year-old Roenicke had been awaiting word of his fate as of Saturday, but suggested that he was comfortable with whatever his future might hold.

Ron Roenicke, thrust unexpectedly in February into the role of guiding the Red Sox through an unprecedented 2020 season of disruption that concluded with a last-place finish, won’t be back as the team’s manager next year, the Red Sox announced Sunday.

“Whatever happens, I’m going to be fine,” said Roenicke. "I feel like this year, as difficult as it was, I thought went well. On my end, tried to do everything I can to make things work out. It wasn’t all baseball as we all know this year – sometimes a lot of other things came up. But I like the people here that I work for.

“I think it’s a really good group of guys. I think everyone is disappointed in us not playing better this year. I’m sure that’s the focus, how do we get better, how do we improve next year, and what are the ways that we can do that? I know [chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom] and his group, that’s what they’re focused on – the future and what it looks like.”

Roenicke was hired as the Red Sox interim manager in mid-February – roughly four weeks after Alex Cora and the Red Sox abruptly parted ways after MLB released its findings from an investigation into the sign-stealing practices of the 2017 Astros, pegging Cora as having played a significant role in the scheme. Roenicke was initially named interim manager in February – one day after the Sox made their trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers official – and later, after MLB released its findings into the 2018 Red Sox sign-sequence stealing practices, as full-time manager.

Following a search that included candidates both inside and outside the organization, the Red Sox tapped Roenicke, who they viewed at the time as a stabilizing presence for a team dealing with tremendous uncertainty. In the offseason, the team still saw itself as a potential contender coming off a disappointing 2019 season.

“I understand the challenges that we’re going to have, as you always do as a manager through seasons, but the challenge of trying to win ballgames. Our focus is on a really good bunch of guys and a great team, and trying to get back in the playoffs,” Roenicke said at his Feb. 11 introduction. “We’re very disappointed as all these players are in what happened last year, and our focus is to try to get back in the playoffs and see what happens after that. You get hot and you go through the different stages and really that’s where our focus is, it’s on the players trying to get them to be the best that they can be and to win games, so I’m really looking forward to this year and the relationships we build and hopefully have a winning season.”

That vision did not come to fruition, with the Red Sox sinking quickly in the standings thanks in no small part to a pitching staff that was decimated by season-ending health issues with Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery in March) and Eduardo Rodriguez (COVID-19 infection followed by season-ending inflammation of the heart muscle).

Beyond those roster challenges, Roenicke’s job had no precedent in Red Sox history: He was entrusted with immense responsibility for helping players follow a staggering number of protocols necessitated by MLB’s efforts to conduct a season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the season, once it resumed in July, lasted just 60 games, Roenicke acknowledged the toll it took on all participants.

“It really felt like six months. It was that difficult of a season for everybody, not just myself,” Roenicke said Saturday. “It was a nightmare trying to do this every day.”

Despite their poor on-field performance, Roenicke received praise from players and team officials throughout the season for his steadying influence at an extremely unsettling time.

“Throughout this difficult season, Ron’s consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop,” Bloom said in a statement. “While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron. He is a man of the highest character who cares about our players and the Red Sox organization. As bench coach, he helped this team win a world championship. As manager, he showed poise and leadership in navigating an extremely challenging year. We are grateful for all of his contributions in our uniform.”

Roenicke, who served as Red Sox bench coach in 2018-19 and had been set to return to that post before Cora’s departure, had been hired just through the end of the 2020 season, with the Red Sox suggesting they’d address his future status at the end of the season.

The team has now done just that, after a season in which the Red Sox have a .390 winning percentage – 10th worst in team history – entering the final day of the season.

It remains to be seen which candidates the Red Sox elect to interview, with Cora’s own status serving as a subject of tremendous curiosity throughout the game. Cora’s suspension stemming from his role in the sign-stealing practices of the 2017 Astros lasts through the end of the postseason, after which time he will be free to talk with teams about returning to MLB.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.