Stanley Cup observations: Stars need early energy to force Game 7

“I’ve coached against him long enough,” said Stars coach Rick Bowness, referring to Perry, the former Ducks franchise winger, who knocked home the winner at 9:23 of the second OT. “You see his puck skills and how competitive he is…he is one tough guy to handle.”

The two thirtysomethingorothers combined for all three Dallas goals, including Perry’s game-winner in double OT, to hold off the Tampa Bay, 3-2, and extend the Stanley Cup Final to a sixth game Monday night in Edmonton.

In the end, with the clock inching toward midnight here in the East, it was Joe Pavelski, the savvy Yank, and Corey Perry, the gnarly Canadian, who kept the season from inching to a close Saturday night for the Dallas Stars.

On a night when younger, faster legs would be expected to prevail — the second overtime in as many nights — it was Pavelski, 36, and Perry, 35, who kept alive the Stars dream of a second Cup championship in club history.

“With how they play, I don’t see how you can call 'em old,” said Stars pivot Tyler Seguin, who assisted on Perry’s winner, referring to elder statesmen Pavelski and Perry. “They seem to have the best endurance of all of us — Joe keeps getting the late goal sand Perry played a great game tonight.”

They’ll be back out there Monday night in Game 6, aiming to take another step in perhaps changing the course of Cup history. In the 27 prior times that a club fell into a 3-1 series deficit with a Game 4 loss, as the Stars did the night before, 27 of those teams ultimately became only the asterisk in the record book next to the name of that year’s champion.

To avoid a similar fate, and pull out the series in a Game 7 (if: Wednesday), the Stars cannot afford a repeat performance of Saturday night’s first OT. Despite Pavelski’s knotting goal late in the third, they looked totally spent, if not paralyzed, for the full 20:00 of the first OT, recording but two shots on net in a period in which the Bolts recorded a lopsided 25-7 edge in shot attempts.

“We didn’t have the right mindset that we normally having going into overtime,” acknowledged Bowness, the ex-Bruins bench boss. “You can’t be afraid to lose. You can’t play not to lose. We said, 'Let’s go at ‘em, let’s get back on our toes, get skating.’ We found our legs. We found our second wind. If you play to win, and you lose, then you lose, but we’re going to go for it...and we did.”

The key to getting to that second OT was ex-Bruins stopper Anton Khudobin, who finished with 39 saves on a night the Bolts fired 92 shots his way. Doby turned back all seven chances the Bolts landed in the first OT, followed by four more in the second OT, before Perry finally lifted the winner by Andrei Vasilevskiy following a long center-point drive by slick defenseman John Klingberg.

Khudobin has been on a magical run, despite looking as if we were wearing down in the three consecutive losses (13 goals against) on Games 2-3-4. He was never a post-season starter in his Boston years. In fact, he never filled that role anywhere until now, 16 years after being drafted. He was at his battling best in Game 5, on a night he worked with the lead for all of 6:45 of the total 89:23.

“Fantastic,” said Bowness. “Again, we’re not here without Doby, just as they’re not here without Vasi. You need great goaltending. But tonight…three games in four nights, and back-to-back (Games 4-5). He wanted the ball…he wanted to be in that net tonight. It shows you what a tremendous competitor he is.”

Dallas defensemen log plenty of minutes

Bowness went ostensibly with four defenseman for much of the night, with an injured Andrej Sekera forced to skip the entire second period. Bowness used former UMass defenseman Joel Hanley only sparingly (15:52) and kept rolling out the likes of Klingman, Esa Lindell, Miro Heiskanen and ex-NU blueliner Jamie Oleksiak. That group of four all finished with ice time ranging from 33:32 to 38:16.

“You’ve got to play the game a little bit different, obviously,” noted Klingberg. “You’ve got to manage the game a little bit more. We stuck with it as a D group, and [Sekera] came back, stuck with it…what a warrior.”

For the record books

Nikita Kucherov has 26 assists for the Lightning in this postseason. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Monday will be day No. 200 since the NHL closed its doors due to the coronavirus. The Stars and Lightning moved into their respective bubbles on July 26, making Monday their 64th day of bubble hockey….The Bolts were without top gun Steven Stamkos again in Game 5 and he is not expected to suit up for Game 6….Nikita Kucherov picked up his post-sesaon high 26th assist on Tampa’s first goal. Only the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux ever have surpassed that figure. The Great One holds the record (31), posted in 1988, the year his Oil beat the Bruins in the Cup Final…Bowness' NHL coaching career began in 1988 with Winnipeg, which means his career arc now has touched five decades….It looked like Bolts blueliner Mikhail Sergachev would leave Game 5 with the Cup-winning goal with his 2-1 strike at 3:38 of the third. Had it held, he would have been only the second Russian-born NHLer to record the Cup winner. In ’04, it was Tampa’s Ruslan Fedotenko, born in Kiev, who posted the GWG. Ukraine left Mother Russia’s clutches in ’91, when Fedotenko was 12. Sergachev, once a Habs first-round pick, was born in Nizhnekamsk, Russia, part of Tartarstan…Pavelski had been tied (60) with Joey Mullen for most goals by an America. Third on the list: Mike Modano (58)….Perry and Pavelski now have combined for 2,379 NHL games, of which 304 have been in the playoffs. Perry’s career post-season line: 144 games: 41-57—98; Pavelski: 160 games: 61-58—119.

