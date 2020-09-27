Three times Texas State tried to ice BC kicker Aaron Boumerhi, who gave the Bobcats the boot

But Spavital still had two more timeouts left in his pocket.

The whistle blew, Boumerhi took a deep breath, walked off, and gathered himself.

As a kicker, certain pressures simply come with the territory. So when Aaron Boumerhi lined up a 36-yard field goal with the game on the line Saturday night, Boston College’s home-opening contest vs. Texas State tied at 21 with seven seconds left, he was expecting Bobcats coach Jake Spavital would try to call a timeout to ice him.

Boumerhi lined up again. Spavital iced him again.

Boumerhi lined up a third time, Spavital iced him a third time.

On the one hand, Boumerhi understood.

“I was kind of expecting it,” he said. “What else are they going to do.”

Still, he had never experienced it before.

“I’d been iced before, but that was my first time with three," Boumheri said. “That was different.”

Boumerhi stayed calm and nailed the kick that gave the Eagles a 24-21 win, escaping an upset at the hands of a pesky Sun Belt Conference opponent that was only on the Eagles schedule because their original season-opener against Ohio had been postponed when the Mid-American Conference pulled out of fall sports.

“I assumed they would do that, but [I was] still preparing for the kick the same way,” Boumerhi said.

Seeing the game-winner go through the uprights — his first game-winner since 2017 when he hit a game-winner for Temple against Villanova — couldn’t have been more satisfying considering the work it took just to get back on the field after a trying offseason.

The day after BC canceled classes in March, Boumerhi had hip surgery. The pandemic made his recovery process that much more challenging. He wasn’t able to work out or train for most of the summer. He didn’t start kicking until the Eagles returned for camp.

“It’s hard to prepare for a camp when you’re just trying to figure out how to swing your leg again,” he said.

In the season opener against Duke, Danny Longman handled the kicking duties, but in the week leading up to the Texas State game, Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley thought Boumerhi was ready to reclaim the role.

“He went through a strong amount of work and tests this week and he felt good,” Hafley said. “He looked great in Thursday’s practice and we thought he gave us the best chance to win.”

Boumerhi' s first kick of the game was blocked by Bobcats defensive back Jarron Morris.

“I felt the kick and when you hear that second thud it’s like, ‘Aw, man,’” he said. “That one especially [stunk], because I felt like I had hit a really good ball. It felt really clean off my foot.”

Hafley said it had nothing to do with Boumerhi.

“The timing was good,” Hafley said. “Trust me, we looked into that.”

But when the Eagles needed him, he delivered.

“My coaches, training staff, and teammates never gave up on me,” he said. “If I needed a day to be down or if I needed a little pick-me-up they always had my back, always gave me the utmost confidence, and supported me. So I owe a lot to them. If I was doing it on my own, I wouldn’t be here.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.