Live updates: Tom Brady, Buccaneers take on Denver Broncos

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Broncos in Denver at 4:25 p.m. The game will air on FOX.
Brady takes an 8-9 record against Denver into Empower Field at Mile High. His most recent game vs. the Broncos was in 2017, in which he passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat Denver, 41-16.
The Buccaneers enter the game with a 1-1 record. After dropping the season opener to the Saints, they bounced back for a 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers in Brady’s debut at Raymond James Stadium.
Fans in the stands
For the first time this season, the Buccaneers are playing in front of fans.
Advertisement
The Broncos are allowing 5,700 people in to watch Sunday’s game. They also have a special section for a particularly famous television show based in Colorado:
Gang’s all here. 😅@SouthPark | @ComedyCentral pic.twitter.com/3OLVXQSK12— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 27, 2020
Yes, that’s an end zone filled with cutouts featuring “South Park” characters.
Brady’s weapons
Receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are both active. Godwin missed last week while working through concussion protocol. Evans was limited in Week 1.
Tom Brady takes the field in Denver sporting Bucs’ new pewter uniform. pic.twitter.com/mRyQYueQ5T— Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 27, 2020
Tight end Rob Gronkowski is active for the Buccaneers, but his season is off to a disappointing start. He has just two catches for 11 yards.
The Broncos will be without quarterback Drew Lock, who was ruled out on Friday after injuring his throwing shoulder last week. Jeff Driskel will start in his place.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.