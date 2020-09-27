Live updates: Tom Brady, Buccaneers take on Denver Broncos

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Broncos in Denver at 4:25 p.m. The game will air on FOX.

Brady takes an 8-9 record against Denver into Empower Field at Mile High. His most recent game vs. the Broncos was in 2017, in which he passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat Denver, 41-16.

The Buccaneers enter the game with a 1-1 record. After dropping the season opener to the Saints, they bounced back for a 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers in Brady’s debut at Raymond James Stadium.