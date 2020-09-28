Caspian’s pre-pandemic homecoming show at the Cabot will be streamed in all its glory

No, these aren’t descriptors from J. Crew’s fall lookbook. Caspian’s Philip Jamieson is just tweeting about the weather again.

“The cold is barreling in,” he observed a few days later.

There’s more to this Wordsworthian exercise than meets the eye. Jamieson says now — over the phone, away from Twitter — that focusing on the weather helps him cultivate a good headspace amid the “phantasmagoria” of contemporary life in 2020.

This new hobby is well-timed: COVID-19 derailed Caspian at the high point of the band’s unlikely 17-year journey from heady Gordon College undergrads to world-conquering instrumental-rock luminaries.

In January, the six-piece released its fifth full-length, “On Circles,” — produced by the Grammy-nominated Will Yip — only to have several weeks of US tour dates canceled. Those shows included three nights at The Sinclair in Cambridge, where many locals could have heard the record’s handsome, punishing, and peerless mix of shoegaze, metal, ambient, classical, and Americana textures live for the first time.

“Playing live is why most of us got into this,” Jamieson says. “Without touring we were dangling in midair. We felt incomplete.”

Caspian did debut some of “On Circles” last November in two sold-out, same-day sets at The Cabot, in the band’s adopted hometown of Beverly. They were backed by the Losander Chamber Orchestra and — fortuitously, considering the impending pandemic no one knew about — a camera crew was present.

Starting Wednesday at 8 p.m. through Thursday at 11:59 p.m., the resulting two-hour concert film will be streamed on Audiotree.tv, giving fans intimate access to Caspian’s monumental set in rich onstage closeups and wide shots from the balcony. The band held court all evening, smiling and sweating and blanketing fans, friends, and family in spooling washes of light and sound.

Tickets for “Caspian with the Losander Chamber Orchestra” are $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show, at www.caspian.band.

A recent documentary, “Circles on Circles: A Cinematic Journey with Caspian,” underscores the scale of what’s lost when the band can’t tour. Directed by Ryan Mackfall, the film — which can rented on Vimeo for $7, with proceeds benefiting the domestic violence agency Healing Abuse Working For Change — is rife with fervent shots of Caspian performing live to packed crowds across Europe.

In the absence of these experiences, and not quite able to close the book on “On Circles,” Caspian exists in an uncomfortable limbo. “There’s unfinished business here,” Jamieson says.

Thankfully “Caspian with the Losander Chamber Orchestra” is as good as it gets in terms of a live music holdover. And there’s more news, which Jamieson has yet to tweet: Last week the six old friends started “loosely talking” about making a new record.

“The flag’s been planted,” he says, optimistically.

A few of them are going camping first, though. Which is a good reminder that, for all the band’s global visibility, the North Shore’s woods and water and weather are embedded in Caspian’s DNA.























