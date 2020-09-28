Watch ‘Fargo’ and skip the homework

A. Do you need to watch the first three? No. You have no homework to do. That’s one of the benefits of an anthology series like “Fargo” for viewers. Even those of us who have complete-ist tendencies don’t absolutely have to watch anthology series from the start because each piece — in the case of “Fargo,” each season; in the case of “Little America” or “Black Mirror,” each episode — is self-contained. They have their own beginnings, middles, and ends. So many shows these days have ongoing plotlines that require viewers to start at the first episode in order to fully appreciate them. Decades ago, it was exceptional for a series to be dominated by an ongoing narrative; now, it’s the rule. Even the “Law & Order”-styled procedurals driven by cases-of-the-week contain a number of ongoing stories revolving around the regular detectives.

For TV outlets, anthology series have a number of upsides. A show with ongoing story lines picks up viewers early on, but it doesn’t tend to get bigger ratings the longer it stays on the air. Anthology series can more easily grow at any point in their run, since potential viewers can just jump in. Also, anthology series (and miniseries) can be attractive in the industry because well-known actors might be more willing and able to commit to a short TV run, rather than the more common kind that goes on for years. Amazon’s anthology series “Modern Love,” for example, drew Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, and other actors who might have been reticent or unavailable if they’d had to sign on for years.

I have a suspicion that if you do watch season four of “Fargo,” you will be impressed enough to go back and check out earlier seasons. There’s not a bad one in the bunch, although some are more powerful than others. Many other critics were positive about this season, but they were a little less enthusiastic than I was in my review. I think it’s excellent TV — funny, haunting, thought-provoking, and filled with strong acting. If you do get inspired, season two is also a favorite, with an impressive cast, including Ted Danson, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, and Jesse Plemons. By the way, there are occasional links with other seasons buried in “Fargo,” but they are generally there as little perks for the longtime viewer and extraneous to the story at hand.

