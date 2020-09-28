JPMorgan says most consumer staff to work from home until 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. told thousands of office workers across its consumer unit they can plan to continue working remotely until next year, breaking with the firm’s Wall Street operations, which mandated that senior traders return to work. The directive, which was communicated to staff in several memos Monday, applies to most US-based employees in the consumer unit who have been working remotely to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. It excludes branch workers and some in operations, according to a person briefed on the staffing plans. The consumer and community banking unit, which operates primarily in the United States, has 122,089 employees, the most of any of the firm’s divisions. JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon has made the case for a broader return to work, saying his firm has seen “alienation” among younger workers and that an extended stretch of working from home could bring long-term economic and social damage. He’s also expressed concerns about productivity among certain groups. Dimon is allowing individual business leaders to determine when staff need to return to the office, depending on guidance from local government and health authorities. In its corporate and investment bank, senior traders were asked to return to offices by last week. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

DIVERSITY

Major US corporations to release data on makeup of their workforces

More than 30 of the largest US companies have agreed to new disclosures of previously private race, gender, and ethnicity workforce data as part of a push by the New York City comptroller and three city retirement funds. Amazon.com Inc., General Motors Co., and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are among 34 companies that have agreed to share the regulatory filing when they report new numbers next year, comptroller Scott Stringer said in a statement Monday. Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo Inc., and Coca-Cola Co. have also promised data, the comptroller said. More than a dozen S&P 100 companies already release the detailed form but they are the exception, not the rule. The initiative is part of a broader push to compel workforce transparency at companies that have made explicit statements of support for equality after broad protest of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and disproportionate deaths of minorities from Covid-19. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

MAIL DELIVERY

US judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts

A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the US Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election. US District Judge Gerald A. McHugh Jr. said six states and the District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays across the country” since July. Lawyers for the Postal Service say new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy never ordered a slowdown or overtime ban. However, they conceded in court last week that local postal managers may have interpreted the guidance from Washington that way. Because of that lack of clarity, McHugh said, a national injunction that echoes the others that were issued was necessary. State officials had told McHugh that on-time delivery of first-class mail fell 10 percent from July to August, aggravating and even endangering customers who rely on mail delivery for food, medications, and other essentials. The case before McHugh was filed by attorneys general in Pennsylvania, California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia. Federal judges in Washington state and New York issued similar orders this month. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTO INDUSTRY

Ohio wants GM to pay back tax break because of plant closing

General Motors must repay roughly half of a $60 million tax incentive package because of its broken promise to keep open its assembly plant near Youngstown, Ohio, a state agency said Monday. The state also said GM must invest $12 million in workforce and education needs near the former Lordstown plant, which the automaker closed last year. An economic development deal from more than a decade ago gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for keeping the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. State officials told the automaker in March that the plant’s closing violated the agreement. GM said in a statement that it has a large manufacturing presence in Ohio, noting that it is currently building a new electric battery cell factory in Lordstown next to the site of the much larger assembly plant it shut down in March 2019 after more than 50 years of production. The battery plant will create about 1,100 jobs, while GM employed 4,500 workers at the assembly plant when it was running three shifts a few years ago. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

United Airlines reaches deal with pilots, avoids furloughs

United Airlines and its pilots have reached an agreement that both sides say will avoid about 2,850 furloughs that were set to take effect later this week and another 1,000 early next year. The Air Line Pilots Association said Monday that the deal will allow United to spread a reduced amount of flying across the airline’s 13,000 pilots to save jobs at least until next June. The agreement was ratified by about 58 percent of the pilots who voted on it. The United deal is the latest between airlines, which are cutting costs sharply during the pandemic downturn in travel, and their labor unions, which seek to save as many jobs as they can. It comes as United, American, and some smaller airlines prepare to shed thousands of workers on Thursday, when $25 billion in federal pandemic-relief aid and a related prohibition on furloughs expires. The airlines and unions are lobbying for $25 billion more to delay furloughs for another six months, through next March, but the fate of their campaign is uncertain and time is running out. United is still poised to furlough nearly 12,000 flight attendants, mechanics and other union employees starting later this week. ― ASSOCIATED PRESS

BREXIT

EU says it won’t stop talking trade with the UK

The European Union said it won’t abandon trade talks with the United Kingdom even if Boris Johnson’s government doesn’t withdraw its plan to break international law. At the same time, the bloc renewed its threat to take legal action in a sign of just how delicate negotiations are as the clock ticks on a compromise. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who held talks with UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in Brussels on Monday, said the EU would never pull out of negotiations on a future relationship despite the UK’s attempt to rewrite parts of the Brexit divorce treaty signed last year. The EU’s deadline for the UK to change tack is two days away, in the middle of the final negotiating round on a wide-ranging future trade and security partnership. While the EU objects to the UK plan, it is determined to get a trade deal. Likewise, British negotiators are still optimistic of finding agreement and don’t want the disagreement over the divorce treaty to wreck things. The talks came at the start of a week of intense negotiations as the two sides race to get a trade deal within the next few weeks. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARKETS

Stocks rally globally with bank shares in the lead

US stocks jumped after four weeks of declines and European shares added the most in three months amid broad gains for equities. The dollar weakened. Banks led the S&P 500 Index to its biggest gain in two weeks as investors found buying opportunities after the gauge fell to its lowest since July last week. More than 10 stocks were higher on the benchmark for every one that fell. HSBC Holdings Plc added almost 9 percent after its biggest shareholder raised its stake, while an index of lenders rose the most a month. Shares also advanced in Asia. Signs that US politicians are moving toward new fiscal stimulus has been a boon to stocks in recent days, while the Federal Reserve continues to provide liquidity. Stronger economic reports from China also lifted investor sentiment, with data over the weekend showing profits at Chinese industrial companies grew for a fourth consecutive month in August. The advance in global stocks was broad, instead of tech-focused, a sign that optimism about global growth and the end of pandemic lockdowns is returning. Still, equities remain on course for the first month of losses since March after investors sold overheated stocks and fears about a resurgence in the virus weighed on airlines and retailers. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS