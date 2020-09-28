Trump labeled Black voters ‘deterrence’ in 2016, TV report says

Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign reportedly sought to deter millions of Black Americans from voting by targeting them with misleading advertisements on Facebook, according to an investigation broadcast Monday by Channel 4 News in London.

The investigation revealed that Trump’s 2016 digital team used data to separate voters into eight different “audiences” and target them with tailored advertisements. About 3.5 million Black voters were categorized as “Deterrence” — or voters who were not likely to vote for Trump and could potentially be deterred from voting at all.

Channel 4 alleged that the Trump campaign attempted to dissuade Black voters from backing Democrat Hillary Clinton by targeting them with advertisements that misstated her record on racial issues.