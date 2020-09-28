Boat catches fire in Beverly Harbor

A boat moored in Beverly Harbor caught fire Monday night and sustained significant damage, a fire official said.
A fire rescue boat was dispatched just after 9 p.m. to extinguish the fire. The boat, which was not occupied at the time, is believed to be destroyed, Beverly Fire Lieutenant Brian Mahan said.
“I can’t say for sure right now I believe [the boat] will be a total loss,” Mahan said.
The boat was moored off the Kernwood Bridge, which spans the Danvers River.
No further information was immediately available.
The fire is under investigation. The cause is not yet known, Mahan said.
