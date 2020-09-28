Boston FBI warns voters not to be duped by foreign election misinformation

“Foreign adversaries are counting on you to blindly share their propaganda and lies, and we need you to help us protect your voices and ultimately your votes by making informed decisions about what you view, read, and share on social media,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.

The FBI is recommending that people be wary of misinformation on social media and asking people to rely on state and local government officials for information on how to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

With the election season in full swing, the FBI in Boston is warning residents not to get duped by foreign adversaries seeking to tamper with the US elections.

Advertisement

“Anyone who remotely uses social media has a significant role to play to mitigate this threat,” Bonavolonta said in a telephone interview. “Everyone should always be asking where does this information originate from? Who is this person whose beliefs and writings that I’m not only looking at but maybe looking to disseminate?"

Bonavolonta, whose office covers Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, said similar warnings were being issued by FBI offices across the country. The FBI is inviting people to report suspicious activity to the social media platforms themselves or to the FBI. People can call the FBI’s Boston office at 857-386-2000 or send e-mail to tips.fbi.gov.

He said the United States’s foreign adversaries, “specifically Russia, China, and to a different extent, Iran" are well versed in misinformation campaigns and “these foreign adversaries have been able to sow discord so much more quickly . . . simply because of the breadth and the scope of what social media has become.”

“What they try to do is leverage the breadth and scope of social media to pick and choose certain types of preexisting rifts or divisions" in American society and then “amplify them to the point where it can potentially cause people to have doubt about our American political process or our democratic institutions,” he said.

Advertisement

He said people should also make sure they are going to official government websites when they are searching for information such as voting times and polling places, as well as who won and who lost the election.

The FBI office also warned of the latest advance in misinformation: “deep fakes,” extremely realistic faked audio and video.

“ ‘Deep fakes’ may be able to elicit a range of responses which can compromise election security. The FBI has been working with the private sector to get ahead of this issue,” the office said in a statement.

Russia interfered in the 2016 US elections. One of its tactics was to wage an “information warfare campaign designed to spread disinformation and societal division in the United States,” a Senate Intelligence Committee report said. Russian operatives interacted with and attempted to deceive tens of millions of social media users in the United States, the report said.

Now Russia is at it again, according to the FBI.

Russia is seeking to denigrate former vice president Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, primarily by using social media and influence operations, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned earlier this month.

Russia is carrying out efforts to sow discord in the United States — primarily to hurt Biden — because Moscow views him as part of an anti-Russian American establishment, Wray told lawmakers on the House Homeland Security Committee, The Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

The FBI is also moving “to confront malign foreign operations of China, Iran, and other global adversaries,” Wray said.

Material from Globe wire services was included in this report.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com