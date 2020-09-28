Boston police investigating alleged attempted rape in Public Garden

Boston police are investigating after a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman as she walked in the Public Garden Monday morning, the department said.

Officers assigned to the sex assault unit responded around 6 a.m. to the park for a report of “an assault with attempt to rape,” the department said in a statement.

A woman told police that the man put his hand over her mouth, “while making sexually explicit threats and attempting to remove an article of clothing,” according to the statement.