Boston police investigating alleged attempted rape in Public Garden

Boston police are investigating after a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman as she walked in the Public Garden Monday morning, the department said.
Officers assigned to the sex assault unit responded around 6 a.m. to the park for a report of “an assault with attempt to rape,” the department said in a statement.
A woman told police that the man put his hand over her mouth, “while making sexually explicit threats and attempting to remove an article of clothing,” according to the statement.
The woman was able to free herself and run to safety, police said.
The suspect is described as a Black male, in his 20s or 30s, who has a slim to medium bill and short dreadlocks, the statement said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4400.