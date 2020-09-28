Hiker dies after falling from waterfall in New Hampshire; third hiking fatality in six days

A man died after falling from a 70-foot waterfall in the White Mountains of New Hampshire on Saturday, authorities said. This was the third fatality reported by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in a span of six days.
The department was notified shortly before 7 p.m. that the individual had fallen from Arethusa Falls. He had been hiking with two friends and had gone ahead of them on the trail to the top of the falls, officials said in a statement. When they arrived at the falls, the pair found their friend’s body.
On Sept. 20, a Massachusetts man died in a climbing accident on Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park. On Sept. 25, another Massachusetts man died in a climbing accident at the Rumney Rocks on Buffalo Road.
In the latest incident, there was no cellphone service in that area, so the two friends ran to a home near the trailhead and called 911 from there after finding the man’s body. Conservation officers and members of Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue responded to the scene and carried the man out in a litter and arrived at the trailhead shortly before 11 p.m., officials said.
Officials said the trail to the falls is nearly 2 miles long and the average height of the falls is 70 feet. As of Monday morning, the victim’s identity had not been released.
