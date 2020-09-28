Hiker dies after falling from waterfall in New Hampshire; third hiking fatality in six days

A man died after falling from a 70-foot waterfall in the White Mountains of New Hampshire on Saturday, authorities said. This was the third fatality reported by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department in a span of six days.

The department was notified shortly before 7 p.m. that the individual had fallen from Arethusa Falls. He had been hiking with two friends and had gone ahead of them on the trail to the top of the falls, officials said in a statement. When they arrived at the falls, the pair found their friend’s body.

On Sept. 20, a Massachusetts man died in a climbing accident on Cannon Cliff in Franconia Notch State Park. On Sept. 25, another Massachusetts man died in a climbing accident at the Rumney Rocks on Buffalo Road.