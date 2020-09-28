Lawrence to keep 6-seat limit at restaurants due to city’s high COVID-19 rate

The change, which includes allowing people to eat in the bar area of a restaurant, followed several weeks of consistently low COVID-19 rates across much of Massachusetts.

Rivera’s office on Monday released an order sent by the city’s public health director last week to businesses after Gov. Charlie Baker loosened restrictions on seating at restaurants.

Restaurants in Lawrence must continue to seat no more than six people to a table even after the state limit has increased to 10, according to Mayor Daniel Rivera’s office.

But Lawrence still has one of the highest positivity rates in the state, averaging 5.32 percent over the past 14 days, according to the order.

The order also noted that contact tracers have found that a large percentage of the city’s cases in the past month have been connected to gatherings. “Recent inspections in the City of Lawrence have indicated that some businesses with unrestricted or late closing times have transformed into unsafe after-hours gathering spots,” the order said.

To further promote social distancing in restaurants, the order forbids bar seating and requires all diners to be seated.

A previous order that required restaurants and food trucks to close by 10 p.m. remains in effect, though restaurants offering dine-in service will be allowed to remain open until midnight on Saturdays and Sundays after Oct. 15.

The order also extended permission for restaurants to use temporary outdoor dining space on public sidewalks and streets through Dec. 31, “or until the Local Board of Health issues further guidance.” Businesses that don’t comply could be hit with fines of up to $500 per day or suspension of licenses.



