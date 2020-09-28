A sweet thank-you to Avon town workers amid pandemic

Town workers in Avon were treated to free ice cream as a thank-you for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our municipal workers have gone above and beyond to make sure town services remained intact and residents continued to receive the quality services they expect,” Town Administrator Gregory Enos said at the Sept. 24 employee recognition event.

“Navigating COVID-19 has not been easy, and we wanted to say thank-you and let our employees know that their hard work has not gone unnoticed,” he said.