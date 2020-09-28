Tewksbury police officer helps rescue skunk that had container stuck on its head

A Tewksbury police officer helped a skunk that had a container stuck on its head, and a video of the rescue is making the rounds on social media.
On Sept. 27 the Tewksbury Police Department tweeted out a 33-second video that shows Officer Eric Hanley pulling the container off of the skunk’s head.
As of Monday, the video had been shared more than 500 times and viewed 14,500 times.
“This weekend, Officer Eric Hanley came upon a skunk that had gotten its head stuck in a container," police wrote in the tweet. "He was able to safely and quickly rescue the skunk from his predicament without injury.. or any unpleasant odors.”
