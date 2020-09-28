Wellspring will open a new site in Weymouth

Wellspring Multi-Service Center, which is based in Hull, is opening a second location — in Weymouth.
The new site, at 409 Washington St., will open in October and have a thrift shop and support for those who need help with things like job training, adult education, government aid, and mental health counseling, as well as emergency food.
“Wellspring has a long history of partnering with local government, organizations, and businesses to help our neighbors reach independence and self-sufficiency,” said Wellspring President and CEO Vinny Harte. “We are excited to bring our brand of hope to Weymouth and the entire South Shore.”
Harte said Wellspring was committed to staying in Hull, but saw a need to bring its services to people who find it difficult to get to the seaside peninsula town.
Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund welcomed Wellspring, saying in a statement that “the town has a strong commitment to social services — a vital source of economic security for many households in our area.”
