Wellspring will open a new site in Weymouth

Wellspring Multi-Service Center, which is based in Hull, is opening a second location — in Weymouth.

The new site, at 409 Washington St., will open in October and have a thrift shop and support for those who need help with things like job training, adult education, government aid, and mental health counseling, as well as emergency food.

“Wellspring has a long history of partnering with local government, organizations, and businesses to help our neighbors reach independence and self-sufficiency,” said Wellspring President and CEO Vinny Harte. “We are excited to bring our brand of hope to Weymouth and the entire South Shore.”