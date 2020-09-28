How to watch the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Here’s everything you need to know about the debate.

The meeting comes at a critical point in the election season, just days after Trump announced his pick for the United States Supreme Court and as the United States again sees the number of daily coronavirus infections rising .

President Trump and his Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, are scheduled to meet for the first of three debates on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

What time is the debate? Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m.

Where is it being held? Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland

Who is moderating? Chris Wallace, host of Fox News Sunday

What’s the format? The debate will consist of six 15-minute segments, each beginning with a question posed by the moderator. Each candidate gets two minutes to answer the question. The moderator will then use the remaining time “for a deeper discussion of the topic,” according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Which topics will be covered? The topics for each segment, as chosen by Wallace, are: The Trump and Biden records; the Supreme Court; COVID-19; the economy; race and violence in our cities; and the integrity of the election.

The Commission on Presidential Debates noted in a press release that the topics could change before the debate, and they will not necessarily be brought up in the order listed.

How can I watch? The debate will air widely across television networks including NBC, ABC, and CBS, and will be streamed online. The debate will last 90 minutes, with no commercial breaks.

Will there be an audience? There will be an in-person audience at the debate, according to Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, where the debate will be held. The audience size is being described as “extremely limited." Audience members will be screened and social distancing measures will be in place, according to organizers.

