Mass. reports 367 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

State officials also reported that 13,049 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.2 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 3.93 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 52 people, bringing that total to 119,987.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 11 to 9,202, the Department of Public Health reported Monday . The number of confirmed cases climbed by 367, bringing the total to 128,793.

The seven-day rate of positive tests, which is calculated from total tests, stayed steady at 0.9 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 384 to 393 in Monday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at two, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases increased slightly from 10 to 13; the lowest that number has been is nine.

