Trump denounces NYT story revealing low tax bill, claims he was entitled to ‘depreciation’ and ‘tax credits’

Trump claimed the Times report contained “illegally obtained” information, and denied that he is heavily indebted. He suggested that his low tax bill was due to “depreciation and tax credits.”

President Trump, in a series of tweets on Monday morning, denounced the New York Times' explosive Sunday report on his tax returns, but did not deny that he had paid as little as $750 in federal income tax the year he was elected, and zero for many years prior to that.

Trump also falsely claimed that he is the only president ever to donate his government salary. John F. Kennedy donated his salary to charity, according to news reports from the time, as did Herbert Hoover.

The New York Times on Sunday reported that Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, and only $750 in federal income tax in 2016, the year he was elected president.

Trump’s tweets Monday were a departure from remarks he made during a press conference on Sunday, when he called the Times story entirely “made up.”

Speaking from the White House Sunday, Trump dismissed the Times report as “fake news” and maintained he has paid taxes, though he gave no specifics. He also vowed that information about his taxes “will all be revealed,” but he offered no timeline for the disclosure. He made similar promises during the 2016 campaign, but never followed through.

