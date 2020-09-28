A Biden to-do list

Hurrah for “The six things Biden needs to do to win” by Diane Hessan (Opinion, Sept. 22). Finally, a commentator who expresses a positive action plan for the Democrats. I am sure I am not alone in my weariness of the passive and often whiney perspective of many editorials crying, “That’s not fair!,” or hand-wringing over the hypocrisy of the Trump administration. As George Packer wrote in The Atlantic, we could be on the verge of a new era, with “a chance to repair the social contract” and “bring our democracy back from the dead.” We need to view this an as opportunity and grab momentum for a new age. As the pendulum often swings from pole to pole, we need to recognize the opportunity that may lie ahead.

I hope Hessan is right that the coronavirus will be the biggest issue. The “impressive economic advisory team” mentioned by Hessan could lead to some massive WPA-type infrastructure that would supply jobs and might have an impact.