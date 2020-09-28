A Biden to-do list

Hurrah for “The six things Biden needs to do to win” by Diane Hessan (Opinion, Sept. 22). Finally, a commentator who expresses a positive action plan for the Democrats. I am sure I am not alone in my weariness of the passive and often whiney perspective of many editorials crying, “That’s not fair!,” or hand-wringing over the hypocrisy of the Trump administration. As George Packer wrote in The Atlantic, we could be on the verge of a new era, with “a chance to repair the social contract” and “bring our democracy back from the dead.” We need to view this an as opportunity and grab momentum for a new age. As the pendulum often swings from pole to pole, we need to recognize the opportunity that may lie ahead.
I hope Hessan is right that the coronavirus will be the biggest issue. The “impressive economic advisory team” mentioned by Hessan could lead to some massive WPA-type infrastructure that would supply jobs and might have an impact.
These six concise action items make sense and come from the voices of her database of folks across the spectrum. I just hope the Democratic Party listens.
Christie Jacobs
Newton