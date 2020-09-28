Setting the record straight on the building of Faneuil Hall Marketplace

The vision and initiative behind it were not those of White, nor developer James Rouse, nor architect Ben Thompson. They belong to Boston architect Frederick A. Stahl, Roger Webb (founder and president of the Architectural Heritage Foundation), and Walter Whitehill (esteemed historian and director of the Boston Athenaeum).

Re “ Kevin White’s vision for Faneuil Hall is now Marty Walsh’s problem ” (Opinion, Sept. 17), as with all preceding articles that I have read in the Globe regarding the restored Faneuil Hall Marketplace, ever since its grand opening in August 1976 (and I think I have read all of them), is predicated on a false assumption as to the inception of this spectacular project.

Advertisement

White’s contribution to the project, promoting it and procuring federal funds towards its cost, began after Stahl, Webb, and Whitehill had met with Mayor John Collins (who preceded White) and Ed Logue, director of the Boston Redevelopment Authority, on multiple occasions; and Stahl and Webb had completed a two-year study of the Marketplace and the feasibility of its restoration and adaptive reuse, which had been commissioned by Logue and Collins.

Prior to the contributions to Phase 2 of this project by architect Thompson and developer Rouse, Phase 1, i.e., restoration of the North and South Market blocks to their original configuration after a century and a half of their rooflines and facades being drastically and abusively altered and several of the units being severely damaged or destroyed by fire, had been completed — under the direction of architect Stahl.

Among resources confirming and augmenting this abbreviated account of the project are an article on Page 1 of the Boston Globe, Nov. 26, 1968, announcing its commencement and featuring an architectural rendering, drawn by me, which illustrates the restored Marketplace as envisioned by Stahl, Webb, and Whitehill; and the book “Quincy’s Market: A Boston Landmark,” written by John Quincy Jr., a descendent of Josiah Quincy, mayor of Boston, who conceived and then built the complex in 1826.

Advertisement

John Hagan

Boston

The writer is an architect. He worked in the office of architect Frederick Stahl at the time of Stahl’s proposal for the preservation and restoration of the Faneuil Hall Marketplace.