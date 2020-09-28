BC’s secondary withstood several hits in win vs. Texas State

Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley said he will update the graduate transfer’s status later in the week.

After sustaining what appeared to be an upper-body injury in the second quarter of Boston College’s win Saturday against Texas State, defensive back Deon Jones had an x-ray performed and underwent an MRI on Sunday.

BC's defensive secondary took several hits in Saturday's victory over Texas State when safety Jahmin Muse (left) was ejected for targeting and his backup, Deon Jones, was injured. Jones's status for Saturday's home game against North Carolina remained in question.

“I know he was in a lot of pain [Saturday],” Hafley said. “Tough kid though. He smiled at me [Sunday] and said he’s ready, but we’ll see and we’ll make sure we take care of him.”

Jones transferred to BC in March after spending two seasons at Maryland. He came into the season as the Eagles starting free safety. In the Eagles opener against Duke, Jones finished with seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a half-sack.

He had three tackles Saturday against Texas State and was looking for a fourth late in the second quarter as he chased down Bobcats receiver Trevis Graham Jr. Jones lunged into him with his shoulder. The hit didn’t bring Graham down, but it left Jones shaken up on the field.

The Eagles were already short-handed in the secondary after the ejection of safety Jahmin Muse for a targeting penalty. When Jones left the game, BC was down to just three safeties.

Freshman safety Kam Arnold stepped into the void and made five tackles, with his teammates helping to keep him composed in just his second college game.

“It was Kam’s first action," said graduate safety Michael Palmer, “so you just pull him aside, tell him, ‘Hey, you’ve been practicing with us all camp, you’ve been working for this moment, you’re ready, you’re good to go.’”

Better late than not

In each of his first two starts as Eagles quarterback, transfer Phil Jurkovec has saved his best for the second half.

In the opener against Duke, he completed 11 for 12 second-half passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Against Texas State, he connected on 17 of 24 passes in the second half for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Not even he could come up with an explanation for the slow starts and strong finishes beyond execution. On the Eagles final two drives, he completed 12 of 14 throws for 89 yards, throwing a game-tying touchdown and leading the Eagles into field goal range for Aaron Boumerhi’s game-winning 36-yard field goal.

“Obviously in the first half and for most of the game we weren’t playing very well," Jurkovec said. “They were doing some different things on defense like dropping out and I was getting a little bit greedy I think, trying to extend the plays and trying to make plays downfield instead of taking what they were giving us and checking the ball down and moving the sticks forward.”

Hafley had one solution to Jurkovec’s sluggish starts.

“What I see is maybe we need to tell him it’s the fourth quarter and we need to score quick,” Hafley said. “He looked like a different player.”

Perfect marks

Boston College once again returned no positive results after testing following their win over Texas State. The Eagles have now conducted more than 3,700 tests since returning for voluntary workouts in June with just one positive result . . . In the second of three straight home games, BC (2-0) will host Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ABC). The Tar Heels, ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25, are 1-0 after opening the season with a 31-6 win over Syracuse. UNC has been idle since after having its Sept. 19 non-conference matchup against Charlotte canceled due to COVID contact tracing.

