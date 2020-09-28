Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he should have gone for the win rather than punting in OT

Later in his news conference, he acknowledged it wasn’t the kind of confidence-building aggressiveness his players were accustomed to from the coach behind the Philly Special, the guy who titled his book on the team’s Super Bowl run “Fearless.”

With 19 seconds left in overtime, Pederson chose to punt on fourth and 12 after Matt Pryor was called for a 5-yard false-start penalty as the Eagles were about to attempt a go-ahead 59-yard field goal. Although a 59-yard attempt was within range of Jake Elliott , a 64-yarder was not. “Just made that decision, and hopefully something positive might have come out of the punt,” Pederson told reporters Sunday after the 23-23 final.

Doug Pederson made a curious decision Sunday, one that left Eagles fans doing more than the usual grousing as they digested a tie with the Bengals.

“Obviously, in those situations, you’re hoping to do what’s right for the football team,” Pederson said. “And that’s probably a decision I’ll look back on tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, we could have done something else.’ We’ll learn from it. I’ll learn from it, and get better.”

By Monday morning, he apparently had.

“Looking back on it,” he told a Philadelphia radio station, “I would have probably gone the other way and maybe taken a shot down the field and put the ball up in the air. Looking back on it, with clearer eyes this morning, a lot of things could have happened — DPI [defensive pass interference], illegal contact, could have been an offensive holding, could have been a sack. There’s a lot of things that go into those plays. Looking back on it, that’s probably what I would do.”





Attention was also paid to other issues, such as Carson Wentz’s two interceptions.

Wentz has struggled this season, but Pederson said he wasn’t about to move to rookie Jalen Hurts.

“You don’t go there,” Pederson told WIP. "That’s a knee-jerk reaction.”









Nick Foles named starting QB for Bears

Nick Foles made a strong case for being the starting quarterback for the Bears after a 30-26 comeback win Sunday over the Falcons.

On Monday, coach Matt Nagy confirmed Foles had done enough in a relief effort of Mitchell Trubisky and selected the Super Bowl 52 MVP as the Bears new starting quarterback.

“He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said.

Foles had come on in relief of Trubisky following Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s interception in the third quarter, and led a rally from a 26-10 deficit.

Nagy said frustration over the way the offense was struggling in the first half and the interception led to his decision.









Broncos lose DL Jurrell Casey for season

Another day, another season-ending injury for the snake-bitten Broncos.

This time, it’s five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who tore a biceps tendon against Tampa Bay in just his third game since the Broncos acquired him from the Titans in the offseason.

Casey missed just five games in his nine seasons with Tennessee.

Coach Vic Fangio said Casey, whose injury was never noted Sunday, got hurt in the second half of Denver’s 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers but managed to finish the game.





Casey is the sixth starter the Broncos (0-3) have lost to injury, a cascade that began with linebacker Von Miller’s dislodged ankle tendon just before the opener that required surgery and is expected to sideline him until 2021.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson’s injury termed relatively minor

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said running back Chris Carson, safety Jamal Adams and guard Damien Lewis could bounce back quickly from injuries suffered in Sunday’s victory over Dallas. Carroll said all the injuries suffered against the Cowboys were relatively minor. Carroll said Carson, Adams, Lewis and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks underwent MRIs Sunday night and had what he termed “first-degree” injuries … Washington’s deep defensive line took a hit during Sunday’s loss at Cleveland: Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis suffered a torn left biceps and will miss the remainder of the season … Browns return specialist and wide receiver Jojo Natson is done for the season after he suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday’s win over Washington … Quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Packers scored 10 points in the final nine minutes to pull out a 37-30 victory over the Saints at New Orleans Sunday night.



