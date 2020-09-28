Networks focusing even more on Cam Newton, Patriots

Cam Newton has been must-watch TV since arriving in Foxborough, and it’s clear the NFL and the networks have taken notice.

How else to explain the decision to move the Patriots' home game against the 0-3 Broncos on Oct. 11 from the 1 p.m. window to the 4:25 p.m. slot on CBS?

The NFL announced the decision Monday, meaning New England will play three straight games in the late afternoon: this Sunday in Kansas City, against Denver, and then, after the bye week, at home against the 49ers Oct. 25.

New England won’t play a 1 p.m. game until Nov. 1 in Buffalo. The Patriots play four of their final nine games in the prime-time slot. Two Mondays (Nov. 9 at the Jets and Dec. 28 vs. Buffalo), a Sunday (Nov. 15 vs. Baltimore), and a Thursday (Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Rams).

Healthy outlooks

The Patriots have four players eligible to come off injured reserve this week, including running back Damien Harris (thumb), receiver Gunner Olszewski (foot), offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (knee), and nose tackle Beau Allen (lower body).

Harris was enjoying a terrific camp until suffering the injury during a noncontact practice. It’s unknown if he was hurt taking a handoff, catching a pass, or perhaps putting his hand down to prevent a fall.

Olszewski and Cajuste also were injured after camp broke but before the start of the season. Allen, a free agent expected to help fill the void left by Danny Shelton, has yet to practice and was only spotted once this summer, during the team’s in-stadium scrimmage where he was strictly a spectator.

Plumbing the depths

The Patriots signed cornerback Michael Jackson to the practice squad Monday. Jackson, who was acquired via trade with the Lions, was having a nice camp but was a victim of a numbers crunch created by excellent depth at the position . . . The club also worked out free agent linebacker Michael Pinckney. An undrafted rookie out of Miami, Pinckney has been rehabbing from surgery to repair a sports hernia and a detached labrum, which likely cost him being drafted.

