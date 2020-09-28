Patriots game time vs Broncos on Oct. 11 changed

The Patriots' Oct. 11 game vs. the Denver Broncos has been changed to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, the NFL announced Monday.
The Week 5 matchup had been scheduled for an early afternoon start, but will now be a late-afternoon game televised by CBS. The Patriots, led by new quarterback Cam Newton, have played one of their three games so far in the prime television slots of late Sunday afternoons or Sunday night.
The Patriots are 2-1 following Sunday’s victory over the Raiders and face the Chiefs in Kansas City this weekend. The Broncos are 0-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will play the New York Jets on Thursday night football this week.
The Patriots will now have late-afternoon or night games for eight of the 13 games left in the 2020 regular season.
