In wake of disappointing playoff finish, Doc Rivers out in Los Angeles

The move comes in the wake of a disappointing postseason finish – Los Angeles held a 3-1 series lead on Denver, but the Nuggets won three consecutive games to oust the Clippers and move on to the conference finals.

Rivers, who coached with the Celtics from 2004-2012, released a statement on social media.

“Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise,” he wrote. “When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization. While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all the way through. Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team os capable of accomplishing with your support. Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get here. Most important, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.