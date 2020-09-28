Yankees bench slumping Gary Sanchez for playoff opener against Indians

With Giancarlo Stanton set to start at designated hitter, Sanchez — a two-time All-Star — won’t crack the starting lineup and will instead be available to pinch-hit when the Yankees face Cleveland ace Shane Bieber .

Slumping slugger Gary Sanchez will be benched in favor of Kyle Higashioka in the New York Yankees lineup for their wild-card opener Tuesday night.

“He was fine,” Boone said about Sanchez’s reaction. “He knows to be ready at any point, early in the game.”

Sanchez batted .147 this season, which would have been lowest in the majors by far if he had enough at-bats to qualify. The 27-year-old hit 10 home runs, third among catchers, but looked lost at the plate for long stretches. Behind the plate, Sanchez has been plagued by passed balls throughout his career.

Higashioka has played only in 72 major league games, 16 of them this season, and Tuesday will mark his postseason debut. The 30-year-old has been in the organization since 2008 — only outfielder Brett Gardner has been with New York longer.

Marlins, Cardinals overcame adversity

Emerging from their coronavirus shutdowns in the first half of August, first the Miami Marlins and then the St. Louis Cardinals scarcely could fathom what awaited them, as their focus shifted from test results and quarantine logistics back to baseball. The Marlins had to replace 18 players who had tested positive; the Cardinals, 10. Competing for playoff spots seemed secondary to the task of simply getting through each day.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly spent his first day back introducing himself to his new players, many of whom he had never met. Cardinals counterpart Mike Shildt took one look at his team’s newly configured schedule, featuring 11 doubleheaders and a total of 53 games over 44 days, “And my head about blew off,” he recalled.

Over the weekend, when the mad scramble for the final spots in the eight-team National League playoff field had settled, both the Marlins and Cardinals made the cut. Miami, as the sixth seed, will travel to Chicago to face the Cubs in the three-game wild-card round; St. Louis, the fifth seed, heads to San Diego to face the Padres. The Marlins clinched Friday, while the Cardinals were stretched to the season’s final day, winning Sunday over the Milwaukee Brewers and thus avoiding a makeup doubleheader Monday against the Detroit Tigers.

“The odds were stacked against us,” Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt said in a video interview with reporters Sunday after his team clinched its spot. “You had to throw some of the expectations out the window after [the shutdown]. All these doubleheaders, so many new guys, not knowing who was on the roster day-to-day, and what it was going to look like. There were days when I showed up after a series, and I wasn’t sure who we were playing the next day, or who was pitching.”

Tapping deep into their reserve rosters and the waiver wire to replenish their rosters, the Cardinals saw 14 players make their big league debuts this season; the Marlins saw a total of 18 players, including 12 pitchers, debut. Just five Marlins spent the entire season on the active roster. Fifty-two of their 60 games were started by pitchers age 25 or younger.

The Marlins are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2003, when they won the franchise’s second World Series title. A year ago, they lost 105 games and drew the fewest fans (10,016 per game) in the majors.

“You have to have faith,” said Mattingly, a favorite for NL manager of the year honors. “That’s why [it] feels so good to be able to get to this point.”

Jay Johnstone dead at 74

Jay Johnstone, who won World Series championships as a versatile outfielder with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers while being baseball’s merry prankster, died of complications of COVID-19 and dementia at nursing home in Granda Hills, Calif., on Saturday. He was 74.

Besides the Yankees and Dodgers, Johnstone played for the California Angels, Chicago White Sox, Oakland, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Chicago Cubs during a 20-year major league career that began in 1966.

Johnstone possessed a sense of humor that he used to keep his teammates loose. He would nail their cleats to the floor or set them on fire. He cut out the crotch area of Rick Sutcliffe’s underwear. Johnstone once replaced the celebrity photos in the office of Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda with pictures of himself and teammates, Jerry Reuss, and Don Stanhouse. He locked Lasorda in his office during spring training.