Sam Jay’s profile grows with HBO show

Not bad, Sam Jay, not bad at all. The comic who, while growing up in the projects of Dorchester, built her stand-up confidence at clubs in the area, has just gotten a sweet gig. Like John Oliver, she will be hosting a weekly late-night show on HBO.
As yet untitled, Jay’s show is scheduled to start sometime next year. It will be a 30-minute long take on the news and culture of the week from her always provocative and original point of view. She can be irreverent, clever, and unexpectedly moving.
Jay was up and coming until, in 2017, she was hired for the “Saturday Night Live” writer’s room, where she is the first Black lesbian staffer. The sketches she has written (that have made it to air) include a Velvet Jones “Black Jeopardy” bit late last year featuring Eddie Murphy, a John Mulaney sketch in which he is the only white guy at a Black wedding, and an “Empire” parody about the Trumps called “Them Trumps.” Jay has released stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix (called “3 in the Morning”) and an album (“Donna’s Daughter”), and she hosted a “Rich and Morty” after-show on Adult Swim.
