Sam Jay’s profile grows with HBO show

Not bad, Sam Jay, not bad at all. The comic who, while growing up in the projects of Dorchester, built her stand-up confidence at clubs in the area, has just gotten a sweet gig. Like John Oliver, she will be hosting a weekly late-night show on HBO.

As yet untitled, Jay’s show is scheduled to start sometime next year. It will be a 30-minute long take on the news and culture of the week from her always provocative and original point of view. She can be irreverent, clever, and unexpectedly moving.