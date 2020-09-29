Dewpoint Therapeutics raises $77 million to go after ‘undruggable’ diseases

Dewpoint Therapeutics announced Tuesday that it has raised $77 million in its second round of venture funding, which will help the company continue to target “undruggable” diseases through an emerging field in cell biology.

The Boston-based biotech works on organelles inside cells called biomolecular condensates, which it believes can be harnessed to treat diseases including cancer and rare genetic disorders. Condensates are membrane-less droplets that help cells perform vital functions.

The funding round was led by Chicago-based ARCH Venture Partners, bringing Dewpoint’s total venture financing to $137 million. The deal attracted new investors Maverick Ventures and Bellco Capital, and previous investors Leaps by Bayer, EcoR1 Capital, Polaris Partners, Samsara BioCapital, and Innovation Endeavors also participated in the round.