Who will speak first? Will there be an elbow bump? Thousands make predictions ahead of the first presidential debate

Though the vast majority of the about 125,000 people who had entered the contest by Tuesday afternoon said they believed the contact-free opening would go as planned, 9 percent said they thought the candidates would shake hands anyway, 5 percent said they’d tap elbows, and 2 percent believed Biden and Trump would do a fist bump.

Thousands of participants in an online contest run by the Boston-based sports betting company DraftKings aren’t buying the no-handshake pledge.

Sure, President Trump and Joe Biden have reportedly agreed to forgo the traditional handshake on Tuesday night as they meet for their first debate. But in this strangest of campaign seasons, would anyone be surprised to see some sort of awkward physical greeting?

(DraftKings did not provide an option for an excruciating mixup in which one candidate tries to shake the other’s hand and is rebuffed.)

The contest responses provide a glimpse into what some viewers are expecting to see as millions tune in Tuesday night for what could be an intense clash between the two candidates.

Boston-based DraftKings is using the debate to draw the attention of potential customers, offering a total of $50,000 to people whose predictions on 10 debate possibilities are the closest to coming true. Because the game is free to play, DraftKings offered it in states — like Massachusetts — where betting on such events is not legal.

Still, the eventualities envisioned in the game are reminiscent of “prop bets," in which people bet on individual occurrences — usually within a game but sometimes as part of cultural and political events.

“Our customers love being involved with big moments. They love to predict things and most of all they want skin-in-the-game," DraftKings cofounder Matt Kalish said in a statement. “A major moment in politics is met by as much enthusiasm as big sporting event.”

While some of the DraftKings questions are lighthearted (only 6 percent of participants said they expected Biden to mention his Corvette), others go directly to the important issues being discussed.

One question asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and a crucial public voice in the COVID-19 crisis. Forty-nine percent of players thought Biden would mention Fauci first, 34 percent said Trump would, and the rest said Fauci wouldn’t come up.

Ninety-one percent of players, meanwhile, thought Trump would be the first candidate to mention China during the debate.

DraftKings also offered players the opportunity to guess how many of President Trump’s children would be mentioned during the debate. The plurality, at 34 percent, thought the number would be two. Just 2 percent each thought four or all five of them would be discussed.

For a look at all of the questions and how people had responded by mid-day Tuesday, see below.

Results from DraftKings game DraftKings





Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.