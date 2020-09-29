Ironwood lays off 35 percent of workforce after drug fails late-stage study

Based on the results, Ironwood has halted the trial and shelved the experimental drug. It is a major setback for the firm because the therapy was the only one under development in Ironwood’s pipeline. Another drug, which would have treated abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome, was discontinued following another trial failure in May.

The Boston-based company focuses on treating gastrointestinal diseases, and its therapy had aimed to treat persistent gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD. Chief executive Mark Mallon said the trial’s results were “deeply disappointing for Ironwood and for patients, given the large unmet need among patients with refractory GERD for an alternative to standard treatment options.”

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday that it will lay off 35 percent of its employees and shelve an experimental acid reflux medicine after the drug failed to reduce the severity of heartburn in a key clinical trial.

The company’s planned layoffs will affect about 100 people, leaving Ironwood with some 210 full-time employees. Ironwood predicts that the abandoned trial and workforce reduction will save the company more than $95 million — $45 million from the job cuts and $50 million from planned spending for the discontinued trial.

The changes will cost Ironwood between $10 million and $12 million, which will primarily go toward employee severance and benefits.

Ironwood was founded in 1998 and had an initial public offering in 2010. In 2019 it spun off Cyclerion Therapeutics, a company focusing on treatments for rare and life-threatening disorders, such as sickle cell disease. The move came under pressure from activist investor Alex Denner — who founded investment fund Sarissa Capital Management — to increase the value of Ironwood’s stock. (Both Ironwood and Cyclerion are publicly traded).

The layoff for Ironwood comes after previous efforts to downsize. At the end of 2017, Ironwood had 730 employees, but it spun off Cyclerion with about 140 of its own employees in addition to cutting roughly 260 jobs, a spokesperson previously told the Globe. Then in early 2019, the company let go of another 35 employees “in an effort to further strengthen the operational efficiency of the organization,” according to a public filing.

Ironwood said it will now focus its resources on Linzess — its only drug on the market — which it developed to treat irritable bowel syndrome accompanied by constipation. Ironwood brought the drug to market in 2012 with a corporate partner later bought by Allergan.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.