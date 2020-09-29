‘Every Night is Pizza Night.’ Or is it? Young neighbors helped me find out.

Sami, 9, and MJ, 8, are in my kitchen making pizza as part of an experiment. I’m a fan of J. Kenji López-Alt’s 2015 award-winning tome “The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.” But I have no young children and need an honest opinion of his recently released children’s book.

“Every Night is Pizza Night” is about a little girl named Pipo — “great name,” Sami interjects — who argues pizza is the only best food worth eating. Pipo is challenged by her exasperated father to scientifically prove this axiom by tasting other foods in their multicultural neighborhood. Pipo soon discovers dishes like Chinese dumplings and bibimbap also have positive data tasting points.

Advertisement

“I hope it helps kids be open to new experiences,” López-Alt says. “I personally find food is an easy and natural first step to understanding and appreciating other cultures and appreciating different people. It’s also not just that people are different. It’s OK for people to have different ideas of what best is.”

López-Alt began writing his first children’s book shortly after the birth of his daughter Alicia, now 3 years old. The book, released Sept. 1, has already landed on Amazon’s and The New York Times' best-selling children’s book lists.

“Every Night is Pizza Night” is awash with whimsical illustrations by Gianna Ruggiero, whom López-Alt discovered via Twitter. The two connected soon after Ruggiero was laid off from Harmonix, the Cambridge-based gaming company, and before she relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area, where López-Alt also lives.

J. Kenji López-Alt. Aubrie Pick

López-Alt looked at her website and says “it was clear to me Gianna had the right style and tone. She was a real partner and does as much storytelling with her illustrations as I do with my writing.”

Advertisement

Ruggiero says, “Kenji was always inclusive and made sure everything was equal, even payment-wise. He recognized his privilege. He’s a sweet human being.”

Ruggiero had never worked on a children’s book, but her art enriches López-Alt’s text. At first glance, for example, the neighbor teaching Pipo how to make a chicken tagine is simply a Middle Eastern woman. Yet a biology diploma hangs on the wall, a marine biology book sits on the table, and fish silhouettes dot the woman’s jacket.

“I made her a marine biologist,” Ruggiero explains. “I tried to give her a back story. There are little hints if you look around the book, small things about what inclusion is and what more is there” in people’s lives.

López-Alt’s back story lies in Massachusetts. Boston-born, he began working as a chef while attending MIT for architecture. He has worked for some of Boston’s best-known chefs (including Barbara Lynch and Jason Bond) and in the Cook’s Illustrated test kitchen in Brookline. He is now a consultant for Serious Eats website and co-owns Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo, Calif.

Before my neighbors came over, I scoured López-Alt’s The Food Lab columns on Serious Eats for tips on cooking with children. While I had laid out aprons, ingredients, and utensils, it was López-Alt’s admonitions aimed at adults that were most useful: Don’t use negative words about food; don’t try to make things perfect; don’t fuss about the mess.

Gianna Ruggiero. Ben Radlinkski

Sami and MJ take turns reading aloud “Every Night is Pizza Night,” rotating the book to read the swirling text. They chat about favorite meals: “My grandma’s ravioli without spinach!” Sami says. “My dad’s marinated steak tips!” MJ chimes in.

Advertisement

Sami is gluten intolerant so we make a gluten-free dough. MJ loves operating my KitchenAid stand mixer and turning on the oven. The two knead the dough with gusto. “Can I not put basil on my half of the pizza?” MJ asks as we pick basil in my garden. “I don’t like it. Actually, I’ve never tasted it.” Another López-Alt recommendation: Honor kids' requests yet encourage them to explore new things.

MJ, 8, and Sami, 9, made pizza during breaks in reading “Every Night is Pizza Night” written by J. Kenji López-Alt and illustrated by Gianna Ruggiero. Peggy Hernandez

“Every Night is Pizza Night” encourages a lot of exploring. The book features only the pizza recipe but recipes for the other dishes touted by the book’s characters are being posted online in Serious Eats' Food Lab Junior link. Sami and MJ declare our cheese and pepperoni pizza perfect after each of us has a slice. They march home with the remaining pieces.

López-Alt is currently working on his second cookbook (about cooking in a wok), to be released, possibly, next year. He foresees working with Ruggiero on another children’s book. “One idea is to take side characters in ‘Every Night is Pizza Night’ and give them their own story,” López-Alt says. “Like a Marvel cinematic universe where characters overlap.” In other words, some sequels are in the works.

“Every Night is Pizza Night,” written by J. Kenji López-Alt; illustrated by Gianna Ruggiero. Norton Young Readers, $17.95.

Advertisement

Peggy Hernandez can be reached at peggyhernandezboston@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @Peggy_Hernandez.