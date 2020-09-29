An opening during a pandemic? Ivory Pearl hopes to ride it out with oysters, innovative cocktails, meal kits, and more

Ran Duan opened this tiny, ambitious seafood restaurant in August, in the middle of a pandemic. He is the award-winning bartender and restaurateur behind Baldwin Bar in Woburn and Blossom Bar in Brookline, both extensions of Chinese restaurants operated by his family.

It’s a chilly evening at Ivory Pearl in Brookline, the kind of night that once would have found me inside, cheek to jowl with other diners eating crudo and caviar. Instead, I am grateful for the heated patio; the casual, friendly masked service; and cocktails soon to arrive. It’s lovely out here, the cool air against my face. I share the space with two people on an awkward date and a few small groups. When the oysters arrive, I feel like I’m seeing a long-lost friend. There’s mignonette and cocktail sauce, but I want them pure, unsullied. It has been forever since I ate oysters. They taste magical, complex, perfect.

Advertisement

“Ivory Pearl is my baby,” he says. “It’s my first concept that’s not Chinese or Sichuan-driven, that’s not part of my dad’s lineage. I really have a passion for seafood. It’s healthier. It’s something I could eat every day.”

Rice bowl of Ikura, fatty tuna, pickles, with an uni tray on the side at Ivory Pearl. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

It’s also an area of expertise for executive chef Ian Maschal, who was previously at Eventide. In addition to perfectly shucked oysters of constantly changing variety, the menu is filled with dishes designed to let the main ingredients shine. Maschal also worked at Bar Mezzana, known for its crudo, and there are both bluefin tuna and fluke versions at Ivory Pearl. (The raw bluefin, dotted with Chinese mustard, especially speaks to Duan: “It reminds me of a fish dish my mom does,” he says. “Have you ever had a dish remind you of your childhood? It was like in ‘Ratatouille.’”)

There’s whole Maine lobster with miso butter and fennel; a fisherman’s platter loaded with battered, fried seafood; local striped bass with chanterelle mushrooms. The must-order dish is Dover sole (the fish is from Iceland), tender, buttery, and perfectly cooked, flecked with herbs, a long-cooked XO sauce of mushrooms and aromatics lending an extra layer of savory flavor. Several dishes take inspiration from Japan, where Maschal traveled just before the world closed down. In a footed ceramic bowl, vinegared rice is topped with salmon roe, fatty tuna, pickles, and slivered chiles. Tender grilled octopus swims in dashi. A bite of Maine sea urchin is served on tempura nori with aged soy and freshly grated wasabi, a contrast of temperatures and textures.

Advertisement

Grilled Ward's Farm cabbage, fresh horseradish, mustard and apple cider at Ivory Pearl Seafood Emporium. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Vegetables get their due, too. Assistant head chef Justin Fallon, formerly at Waypoint, designs dishes like grilled cabbage with horseradish, mustard, and apple cider. One of my favorite things on the menu is potatoes topped with yogurt, wasabi oil, bonito flakes, and dollops of caviar. And although Ivory Pearl is a seafood restaurant, the burger shouldn’t be overlooked, a smashed cheeseburger with green chiles and caramelized onions. You can get fries with that.

A platter of oysters at Ivory Pearl. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Ivory Pearl’s cocktail program is a departure from Duan’s previous projects, too. Those have been tropical and tiki-focused. This new list of drinks is inspired by wine. It’s like nothing else in town.

“We wanted to have something that would go well with food,” he says. “We looked at characteristics [of wines commonly] paired with seafood. We took the flavor notes,” then used them in designing drinks. There are four wine-inspired cocktails on the menu. The Champagne Papi, a tribute to the bubbles that go so well with oysters, combines vodka with koji rice, honeydew melon, and malic and citric acids. The Pink Label is Ivory Pearl’s “crusher drink,” a potion of Aperol, manzanilla sherry, and a gazpacho-esque mixture of strawberries, cucumbers, bell peppers, and bread spun in a centrifuge; the fizzy beverage is inspired by brut rose. There are also nods to Lambrusco (the Golden Hour) and pét-nat, or pétillant naturel, the sparklers that became popular with the rise of natural wine (the Lo-Fi). These drinks are sold by the glass or bottled like Champagne, ready to pop. There’s a more standard side to the list, too; it includes inventions like the Love & Date, an Old Fashioned-esque drink made with Scotch.

Advertisement

Grilled Spanish octopus with local root vegetables, dashi, and flowers at Ivory Pearl. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

It feels a little surreal to write about Ivory Pearl, the kind of restaurant I gravitated toward pre-COVID, a small, independent collaboration among a group of talented people with a clear vision of what they’re creating. Now places like this are endangered, and easing restrictions on bar seating and group limits won’t do much to save restaurants of this scale. Ivory Pearl can only seat two people at its bar, along with five more at a rail across the way. (The dining room, which would ordinarily seat 42, accommodates 24 with safety dividers; the patio seats up to 60.)

The lease for Ivory Pearl was signed in February, before the seriousness of coronavirus was clear. By the time of the March shutdown, Duan had started freaking out, he says. It was sink or swim.

Advertisement

“Opening up a restaurant in a pandemic, I would just describe it as a roller coaster. There are moments of bliss in achieving that: ‘Wow, I can’t believe we just did this,’” he says. “But at the same time, as every day clicks by, it gets colder and colder. How are we going to provide jobs when we have to cut payroll when we don’t have the patio anymore, or if we go into another lockdown, when we don’t have business anymore?” Sales have already dipped with the temperatures over the past few weeks.

Clear dividers line the dining area at Ivory Pearl Seafood Emporium. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Still, given the circumstances, it has been a strong start. The Brookline community came out to support the new restaurant. The extended patio was a boon. “For one second it felt normal again, like the pandemic didn’t happen. Once the restaurant opens and it’s full, you get that feeling of ‘This is why we’re in the restaurant business, to make people happy, to make sure people eat good and feel good.’ That moment of bliss is gone now. Like most restaurants, we are just trying to survive and get through spring.”

There are so many challenges. Seafood costs are high. So is the cost of doing business properly: Gloves, masks, and cleaning products add up. They’re paying to have the restaurant deep-cleaned every night.

“How do we survive when everything is against us? We need some sort of relief as independent restaurants. Not just a little temporary relief. We need something permanent,” Duan says. “I’m so sick of seeing all my friends not have jobs, close their restaurants. It really hurts me. Eastern Standard, the Hawthorne, Deep Ellum — all these bars are legendary staples in our business. We don’t know if they’re ever going to open again. It’s really scary.”

Advertisement

From left: A Golden Hour cocktail of Linie Aquavit, Nonivo L'Aperrtivo, golden beet, ascorbic and malic acids; and a Pink Label with Aperol, manzanilla sherry, strawberry, gazpacho, fennel, and citric acid, at Ivory Pearl Seafood Emporium in Brighton. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

There was a bit of hopeful news Monday evening, as talks resumed over a coronavirus relief bill that includes $120 billion for independent restaurants. And this team is resourceful: In March, Blossom Bar started offering cocktail mixers, which were so successful they were able to hire back their entire staff within a week to help with the packaging. They’ve now sold almost 30,000 units. Ivory Pearl, which just started doing takeout and launches brunch this weekend, will soon begin offering Blue Apron meal kits, complete with QR codes that link to instructional videos with the chefs. The bottled cocktails are also available to go.

“I just hope a cure is on the way and we can hold our heads high and keep trucking. I pray for a mild winter and spring comes soon,” Duan says.

When it does, I’ll be on the patio at Ivory Pearl, eating a dozen oysters and popping a bottle of Champagne Papi to celebrate.

1704 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-487-5297, www.ivorypearlbar.com

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.