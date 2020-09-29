Recipe: Grill corn and toss the kernels with chickpeas and lots of lime for a succotash update

Serves 4

Cooking corn with beans and peppers is hardly a novel concept. Native Americans were pairing them long before Colonists arrived in America. The tall corn stalks acted as poles for the beans to climb and beans gave the soil nitrogen, according to Native Seeds Search; the third crop always planted with them was squash and the trio is known as the Three Sisters. The dish we know today as succotash, a combination of shell beans and corn, has been adapted with all kinds of modern innovations. For this version, the bean component is canned chickpeas and the corn is grilled before tossing it in a salad. Prepping corn for salad requires little more than steaming the ears and removing the kernels (or removing the kernels and blanching them). Ears of corn that are fresh from the field can even be eaten raw. As the season draws to a close, give the corn a little more attention. Here the ears are grilled with thick slices of red onion and a red bell pepper until they're all charred. Peppers take the longest time for both cooking and the prep afterwards, which is just leaving them in a covered bowl to steam and cool so you can remove the skins easily. Get the pepper on the fire first. The corn and the onions should be charred but not burnt so monitor them closely. Once they're all cooked and chopped, stir in copious amounts of lime juice, fresh basil, and mint. Spoon the salad over a grilled steak or serve it in lettuce cups with grilled tofu planks. Summer flavors and fall comfort -- the best of both worlds.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 1 medium red onion, cut into 1/2-inch slices 4 ears fresh corn, shucked 1 red bell pepper 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained Juice of 3 limes 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 clove garlic, grated Salt and black pepper, to taste ½ cup torn fresh basil leaves ½ cup torn fresh mint leaves

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium-high. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola oil or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

2. Place the onion slices, corn, and bell pepper onto the grill. Grill the onions for 5 or 6 minutes, or until the first side is slightly charred. Turn and grill for 2 to 5 minutes longer, or until the onion has softened and is well charred. When the onion is cool, chop it and transfer it to a large bowl. Cook the corn for 10 to 12 minutes, turning occasionally, or until cooked through and beginning to char. When the corn is cool enough to handle, remove the kernels from the cob with a serrated knife. Transfer them to the bowl. Grill the bell pepper for 15 to 18 minutes, turning occasionally, or until the skin is well charred. Transfer the pepper to clean bowl and cover with plastic wrap; leave to steam while it cools. When it is cool enough to handle, remove and discard the skin, stem, and seeds. Chop the flesh and transfer to the bowl of vegetables.

3. Add the chickpeas, lime juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, black pepper, basil, and mint. Stir gently but thoroughly.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick