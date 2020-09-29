Recipe: Make your own spice mix for this bright vegetable curry with paneer and raita

Serves 4

A vegetable curry spices up any weeknight, and this one, made with your own curry mix, has tons of flavor without being overly fiery. If you like this formula, make up a larger batch to keep in a jar in your cupboard for a quick curry fix. Paneer is a fresh cow's milk cheese that is a common ingredient in Indian curries. It is rather bland by itself, but soaks up flavors in a sauce. The cheese also provides some protein to an all-vegetable dish. Potatoes, carrots, cauliflower, and green beans are added to the pot in stages so that all the vegetables get to the correct doneness at the end of cooking. Serve with rice, naan, and raita, the cooling combination of yogurt, cucumber, tomatoes, and cilantro.

CURRY

2 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped Salt, to taste 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 piece (1 1/2-inches) fresh ginger, finely chopped 1 tablespoon ground coriander 1 tablespoon ground cumin 1½ teaspoons turmeric 1½ teaspoons Maras or Aleppo pepper (or 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper) 1½ teaspoons smoked paprika 3 tablespoons tomato paste 3 cups vegetable stock or water 2 medium Yukon Gold or Yellow Finn potatoes, cut into 1-inch dice 3 carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces ½ medium head of cauliflower, cut into bite-size florets 8 ounces paneer, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 12 ounces green beans, cut into 3-inch lengths 1 tablespoon lime juice, or more to taste 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves (for serving)

1. In a large deep skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the onion and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the onion starts to soften. Add the garlic and ginger and cook 2 minutes more. Stir in the coriander, cumin, turmeric, Maras or Aleppo pepper (or red pepper), and smoked paprika. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and stock or water until blended.

2. Add the potatoes to the pan and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the carrots and cauliflower florets and cook, covered, for 10 minutes more. Add the paneer and green beans and cook, covered, for 5 minutes, or until all the vegetables are tender. (Total simmering time is 25 minutes.) Stir in the lime juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt or lime juice, if you like. Sprinkle with cilantro leaves. Serve with raita, rice, and naan.

RAITA

1½ cups plain yogurt (not Greek) Pinch of salt ½ unpeeled Persian cucumber, finely chopped or 1/2 cup chopped English cucumber 1 small tomato, finely chopped 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro ½ teaspoon ground cumin

1. In a bowl, stir the yogurt and salt together.

2. Stir in the cucumber, tomato, and half the cilantro. Sprinkle the cumin and remaining cilantro on top.

Sally Pasley Vargas